Without a doubt, one of the biggest question marks for Oklahoma heading into the 2023 season is how they'll look at wide receiver. Gone is Marvin Mims, and with him goes 54 receptions for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

The Sooners leading returning pass catcher, Jalil Farooq, had 37 catches for 466 yards and five scores last season, with Drake Stoops just behind him with 393 yards and three scores on 39 catches. Farooq and Stoops will surely see plenty of snaps this season, but how will things settle around them?

In all, OU lost four of its top six pass catchers from a season ago, with Mims leaving the largest void. However, Farooq isn't worried about what his group can do in 2023, despite being seen as a question mark in Norman right now.

With him being the top returner at the position, Farooq knows that opposing defenders might key on him, but that would be a mistake.

"I feel as though if teams prepare like that, our other receivers are going to take advantage of the opportunity," Farooq said during his media availability Monday. "I feel like they can't double-team us at all because we're all great. We're all gonna ball out."

The Sooners have added several pieces to the room this offseason, but perhaps none of them have folks more excited than freshman Jaquaize Pettaway. The 2023 four-star wideout brings elite athleticism and speed to the field, and figures to be a contributor from the get-go.

"I love his speed and his agility," Farooq said. "He's very explosive off the line. He has a lot of twitch. I can't wait to see him showcase his talent."

Sooners' OC Jeff Lebby shared in the excitement about the Sooners' newest pass-catcher.

“He’s a really strong-bodied kid," Lebby said of Pettaway. "So when he’s got the ball in his hands, he kind of turns into a running back, so he’s going to be able to do some good things.

"The biggest strain for him is knowing what to do all the time when he gets tired and when it’s happening fast and people are yelling, and still be able to go execute. But proud of where he is four days in, and again, we’re going to like him.”

In addition to Pettaway, the Sooners added two Power Five transfers in Andrel Anthony (Michigan) and Brenen Thompson (Texas) to the WR room, while players like Nic Anderson, Gavin Freeman, and Jayden Gibson are expected to be bigger contributors in 2023, and they'll need to be for the room to reach its ceiling.

"We’re looking for guys that go operate at a championship level every single snap," Lebby said of the group. "So for us what that looks like is whether it's blocking on the perimeter and you’re dominating your one-on-one matchup in that light or it’s being in a one-on-one situation and making a competitive play.

"So those are the things we’re looking for every single day, and we’re at a good point four days in. We’ve got to have guys continue to grow and get better and keep making plays. That’s the biggest deal, man. It’s a player’s game and the guys have taken that and they’ve run with it and they’re gonna go do it."