Amidst a string of portal departures for the Sooners, reserve offensive lineman Aaryn Parks appears to be gone for good this time. He's back in the transfer portal after briefly flirting with an exit from Oklahoma this past offseason. Parks originally entered the portal in late June, but withdrew shortly thereafter and returned to the program. He played in eight career games for the crimson and cream, including three garbage-time appearances in the 2023 season.

A former top-100 recruit in the class of 2020, Parks signed with the Sooners over a laundry list of elite programs that recruited him, including Alabama, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State. He was the highest-ranked offensive line commit in a class that also featured future first-round draft pick Anton Harrison and three-year starter Andrew Raym. However, he was never able to live up to the lofty expectations he carried as a prospect, and he leaves Oklahoma without having ever started a game. He'd been listed third on the depth chart at right tackle behind Walter Rouse and Jake Taylor. Parks has two years of eligibility remaining.