Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley knows the score about the transfer portal. It can take away some days, and it can give on others. It gave in a big way to the Sooners with former UCLA offensive lineman Chris Murray announcing his commitment to OU on Thursday afternoon.

God’s Plan..And His Only 🥀 Committed. Boomer Sooner 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Y6mrHm1EiX — Chris Murray (@chris1murray) April 2, 2020

Murray, a two-year starter for UCLA, would have to obtain a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for the 2020 season. He’ll most likely redshirt in 2020 and be a redshirt junior and ready to compete for the Sooners in 2021. “The portal deal, listen, we get it,” Riley said. “We’ve been the beneficiary of a lot of really good ones that have come in here and done well. You’re going to lose some guys, too.” In the span of a month, OU lost a big one in running back Trey Sermon, who picked Ohio State a couple of weeks ago. But after going back to UCLA, the Sooners gain another in Murray. Murray isn’t a graduate transfer, but OU already struck gold in that department from the Bruins in wide receiver Theo Howard, who arrived at OU in January.