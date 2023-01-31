Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are set for one last final Bedlam battle in Stillwater, among the highlights with the Big 12 football schedule being released Tuesday afternoon.

The Sooners and Cowboys will meet at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 4, and who knows if that will be the final time? Or if OU and OSU will meet in Norman for the 2024 season before the Sooners and Texas head to the SEC.

The 2023 season will see four new teams in the conference, with Central Florida, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU entering the league. The Sooners will play three of them, only not playing Houston. OU will be at Cincinnati on Sept. 23 and BYU on Nov. 18 and will host UCF on Oct. 21.

Those four schools coming in meant the Sooners won’t play some familiar foes as OU will not play Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas State.

UCF coming to Norman will be a reunion of sorts with OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Both, of course, spent time with UCF before finding themselves with the Sooners last year.

OU will play two road games in September, with Tulsa (Sept. 16) joining the trip to Cincinnati.

The Red River Rivalry between Texas is set for Oct. 7 in Dallas, and the Sooners will have a bye week following that contest.

The Sooners will close out the Big 12 schedule by welcoming TCU to Norman on Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving. It will be OU’s first Friday game since going to West Virginia in 2018.

The second season for Brent Venables, for Team 129 is set.

Here’s a look at the full OU schedule:

Sept. 2 vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 9 vs. SMU (replacing Georgia)

Sept. 16 at Tulsa

Sept. 23 at Cincinnati

Sept. 30 vs. Iowa State

Oct. 7 vs. Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 14 Bye

Oct. 21 vs. UCF

Oct. 28 at Kansas

Nov. 4 at OSU

Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 18 at BYU

Nov. 24 vs. TCU (Friday)