Big 12 softball is fresh off its second weekend of action, and some outcomes were surprising, while others were expected. The Sooners went to Lubbock and thumped Texas Tech in a three-game sweep, leaving little doubt in the process. The rest of the conference continues to be very competitive. OU is the only squad remaining with an unblemished conference record, and just four teams have a winning record in league play. Here's a look at how each series went.

Oklahoma def. Texas Tech, 3-0

Takeaway: Sooners Hit Another Gear in Lubbock Despite its nearly perfect record thus far, there have been times when Oklahoma looked more vulnerable than the team we've seen over the last couple of seasons, whether it was an offense that couldn't slam the door or a pitching staff with a homerun problem. The Sooners trip to Lubbock was not one of those times. Oklahoma's victory on Sunday gave Patty Gasso her 400th career win and also gave the Sooners their ninth consecutive victory. Since dropping a game to Louisiana, OU has outscored opponents 98-7 and just outscored the Red Raiders 40-3. The Sooners' offense has caught fire while its defense and pitching staff are playing at an elite level as well. Texas Tech ranked 11th nationally in scoring coming into this weekend but mustered just three runs over three games. This team is hitting its stride as we near the halfway point of the season.



Texas def. BYU, 3-0

Takeaway: Longhorns Overpower an Underwhelming BYU Squad BYU is learning what life in the Big 12 is like, and it's not been a fun experience for the Cougars pitching staff. After hosting Texas Tech, BYU hit the road to Austin this past weekend and gave up another 30 runs while managing just three themselves. There aren't many teams in the country keeping pace with the Sooners statistically, but Texas is one of the few. The Longhorns are the only team in the country batting over .400 as a team (.401) and are in the top five in nearly every offensive category. The pitching staff is keeping pace as well, with a 1.38 ERA. The thing that could cost UT at some point is its fielding, which has been a problem under Mike White. As things stand, Texas ranks 172nd nationally in fielding, with 31 errors through 27 games and a .959 fielding percentage.



Oklahoma State def. UCF, 3-0

Takeaway: Oklahoma State's Arms Picking Up Steam, UCF's Falling Off Oklahoma State is starting to roll in the circle with Lexi Kilfoyl and Ivy Rosenberry combining for one of the best pitching duos in the country to this point. Rosenberry maintains a 0.82 ERA (11th nationally) through 42.2 IP, while Kilfoyl sits at 0.98 ERA (18th) through 64.1 innings of work. Meanwhile, UCF came into the season with Sarah Willis fresh off an AAC Pitcher of the Year campaign in 2023. The transition to the Big 12 has been hard on Willis though, who maintains a 2.91 ERA with 22 earned runs through 53.0 IP. Up next for the Knights? Texas.

Kansas def. Baylor, 3-0

Takeaway: Baylor isn't Taking the Leap We Expected For years, the top three teams in Big 12 softball have been Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas. In 2023, it appeared that Baylor was ready to expand that group of legitimate Women's College World Series contenders to four teams. However, with a 16-8 record through 24 games and a 1-5 mark in the Big 12, the Bears have clearly regressed from a season ago. Credit to Kansas for sweeping BU in an impressive home stand and extending its win streak to six games. However, this series felt like more of a detriment to the state of Baylor than it did to Kansas announcing itself as a contender. Maybe that will change in the coming weeks, but for now, I see the gap widening between the league's top three and the rest of the field.

Iowa State def. Houston, 2-1

Takeaway: Houston got too high after beating Texas Beating the No. 1 team in the country is something that very few teams get to experience. Doing it in your first-ever Big 12 matchup makes it that much sweeter, so Houston probably has the right to celebrate their win over Texas last week, even if it still lost the series. However, there looked to be a bit of a hangover when the Cougars arrived in Ames, and the last-place Cyclones made them pay. After a 9-1 (5 inn.) run rule and a 9-4 win in a Friday doubleheader, Iowa State took the series from Houston and jumped out of the Big 12 basement. Houston salvaged the weekend with a 10-2 (5 inn.) win on Saturday, but the damage was already done. Now, heading into a series against a resurgent Kansas team, the Cougars had better have their best game ready.