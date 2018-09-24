Following a great official visit, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Dayton State junior college power forward/center Corbin Merritt announced his commitment to the Sooners on Monday evening.

And the hits keep coming for Oklahoma basketball. After 10 months of just a single commit for its 2019 class, the Sooners have rung up three in the span of less than a week.

Basketball has put me in position to be able to play the game I love and receive a free education. Before I make my commitment I would like to thank God for this opportunity. I’m glad to announce that I’ll be playing for Oklahoma University 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vdSPW93Dw2

OU is starting to check off all its boxes when it comes to the 2019 class. Merritt is the junior college post presence the Sooners were eyeing.

OU is hoping that it has found that proverbial “diamond in the rough” because not too much is known about Merritt. He missed last season with a stress fracture, meaning he’ll be a redshirt freshman. So if everything goes to plan, he will have three seasons’ worth of eligibility when he arrives in Norman.

Measuring at 6-foot-10, Merritt has been said to have a 7-4 wingspan and became a name to watch in the last couple of weeks.

Everybody knew September was going to be a monster month for OU basketball recruiting. It had to be. There was no way Denton (Texas) Guyer point guard De’Vion Harmon could remain the sole member of the class after these 30 days.

It started last week with Rivals 150 power forward Victor Iwuakor committing on Wednesday. The good times continued Thursday when Las Vegas Clark small forward Jalen Hill, also in the Rivals 150, committed to the Sooners.

Now Merritt joins. And yep, there’s room for one more. OU has done a tremendous job of identifying its targets and what it needed for 2019. Four down, one to go.

Merritt was also considering Florida Atlantic, but after the OU visit, it became incredibly clear the Sooners were in the driver’s seat, and it was just a matter of when.

The when came Monday evening.