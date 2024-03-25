Otega Oweh to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Oklahoma
Otega Oweh, who spent two seasons at Oklahoma, will enter the transfer portal, marking the end of his tenure with the Sooners. Hailing from Somerset, New Jersey, Oweh arrived at Oklahoma as a highly regarded four-star recruit, ranked No. 59 nationally.
During his freshman year, Oweh played in 28 out of 32 games and emerged as a key contributor, starting in the final nine games of the season. He showcased his potential by averaging 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 13.3 minutes per game. Notably, his scoring output increased to 8.4 points in games he started, demonstrating his ability to make an impact when given the opportunity.
Expectations were high for Oweh heading into his sophomore campaign, and he exceeded them during non-conference play, averaging an impressive 15.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Memorable performances against teams like North Carolina, where he scored 23 points, and USC, where he sealed the victory with a buzzer-beating tip-in, highlighted his potential.
However, Oweh faced challenges in conference play, averaging 8.1 points as opposing teams focused on limiting his driving ability. Despite this, he managed to contribute with notable performances, such as scoring 16 points against TCU in the Big 12 tournament. Overall, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 24.8 minutes per game, starting in 28 out of 32 games. His three-point shooting percentage also improved from 25.0% to 37.7%.
With Oweh's decision to transfer, Oklahoma will need to fill the void left on the wing, as he was a significant contributor to the team. Oweh will have the opportunity to explore transfer options closer to his hometown, while Porter Moser and the Sooners will seek a capable wing player to replace his production in the lineup.
