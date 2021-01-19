If there’s one spot at Oklahoma where you just can’t worry about anything, it’s quarterback. Transfers are going to happen, have happened, but head coach Lincoln Riley is always going to find the answers.

Heading into 2021, though, it sure looked like Riley was going to have his work cut out for him because of the transfer portal. But as OU has done before, the portal can take, but it can give as well.

The Sooners added a big-time transfer quarterback to their roster Tuesday afternoon, with former Penn State signal-caller Micah Bowens.

Bowens told SoonerScoop.com it’s a scholarship offer and not a preferred walk-on option.

OU needed help in the room, but Riley had talked in the last month about not necessarily needing scholarship help in the room, so it wasn’t clear what direction the Sooners would be going with Bowens. OU saw two of its quarterbacks leave in the last month with redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai going to SMU, and true freshman Chandler Morris heading to TCU.

Entering this week, that meant OU was only down to two scholarship quarterbacks. As good as it could get with Spencer Rattler and five-star signee Caleb Williams but not a lot of depth.

That changes, though, with the addition of Bowens.