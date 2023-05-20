NORMAN — The rubber match of the 2023 Bedlam Series ended with a lopsided 11-1 victory in favor of No. 25 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys plated two in the first inning, which would be all the offense they needed.









James Hitt (5-1) got the start for the Sooners and went 2.2 innings and took his first loss of the season. The Texas Tech transfer allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk and had his afternoon end on a two-run double by Nolan Schubart to give the Cowboys an early 4-1 lead.





Oklahoma (30-24) plated its only run in the bottom of the second to cut an early 2-0 deficit in half. John Spikerman singled to center field before coming around to score from first on a double to right field by Easton Carmichael to cut the Sooners’ deficit to 2-1.





Former Oklahoma RHP Ben Abram (7-2) got the start for the Cowboys and earned the win. The 6-foot-8 Canadian allowed just one earned run on four hits and tacked on four strikeouts in a solid outing against his former team.





“It's the same Ben, they got a lead and he went out and threw strikes,” Skip Johnson said in praise of the former Sooner. “He threw strikes here and did a great job.”





Oklahoma earned the No. 7 seed at the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington, Texas, and will again face Oklahoma State (37-16), clinched the No. 2 seed and a share of the Big 12 regular season title. The Sooners and Cowboys will clash for a fifth meeting at Globe Life Field for a 4:00 PM first pitch next Wednesday.



