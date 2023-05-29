The Oklahoma Sooners will head to very familiar territory for postseason play. The Sooners learned Monday morning that they will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, to play in the Charlottesville Regional. This will be Oklahoma’s fifth trip to the Old Dominion in the last 13 years in postseason play. Most recently, the Sooners took down Virginia Tech in the Super Regionals in 2022 to punch their ticket to Omaha.









Oklahoma is making its 40th appearance in an NCAA Regional, and second straight after earning a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional in 2022. The Sooners have 11 College World Series appearances and two national championships in 1951 and 1994.





Oklahoma (31-26) earned a No. 3 seed in the Charlottesville Regional after going 1-2 in the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington. The Sooners dropped a game to Texas Tech and went 1-1 against No. 11 Oklahoma State — who will now host the Stillwater Regional — as its final statement to the committee.



