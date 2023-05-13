Oklahoma rode the momentum of an offensive surge in the final three frames to a hard-fought 5-2 road nonconference win over Gonzaga on Friday. The Bulldogs stranded five runners combined in the fifth and sixth inning in a 1-1 game before the Sooners broke through in the seventh.





Gonzaga (18-28) took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to an RBI infield single with runners at the corners. However, RHP Braxton Douthit was able to work out of the jam with minimal damage. Douthit pitched 5.0 innings and allowed eight hits and three free passes, but escaped several jams and allowed just one earned run in the outing.





Oklahoma (27-22) evened the score by getting a run back in the fourth inning. Second baseman Jackson Nicklaus hit a two-out double off the wall in right field to spark a mini rally for the Sooners. Designated hitter Diego Muniz singled up the middle in a 2-2 count to score Nicklaus from second base.





Skip Johnson knew the importance of winning this game and pulled out all the stops to ensure Oklahoma earned the win by using his best relievers. LHP Carter Campbell (6-4) relieved Douthit and struck out four batters over 2.2 innings of work and earned the win. RHP Will Carsten pitched 1.1 innings in relief of Campbell and picked up his fourth save of the season.





Oklahoma finally broke through in the seventh inning in a 1-1 game. Bryce Madron and Dakota Harris each drew two-out walks to set up Kendall Pettis with a golden opportunity to break the tie in the late innings. Pettis delivered with a line drive up the middle to score two and give the Sooners a 3-1 lead.





Carsten entered the game with two outs and a runner on first in the eighth inning after the Bulldogs had cut the deficit to 3-2 and chased Campbell from the game. Carsten ended the inning with a strikeout to give the Oklahoma offense a chance to add insurance runs in the ninth.





Oklahoma did just that by putting up a two-spot in the ninth frame to stretch the lead to a comfortable 5-2 margin. Harris and Pettis reached on a walk and HBP before John Spikerman hit an RBI double to left center. Pettis scored on an RBI groundout by Nicklaus and Carsten retired the Zags in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the road victory.





The Sooners and Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday night at 8:00 PM CT as the Sooners look to take the series and avoid a Sunday rubber match.



