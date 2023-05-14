Oklahoma took the lead in the third inning on a monster three-run blast by Anthony MacKenzie en route to a dominant 19-12 road victory over Gonzaga on Saturday. The Sooners and Zags combined for a remarkable 31 runs and 37 hits. Nonetheless, Oklahoma has taken care of Gonzaga like it needed to with Saturday’s win and will look to sweep the Zags in the series finale on Sunday.

Despite the lopsided win for the Sooners, Gonzaga (18-29) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning to kick off the offensive festivities. LHP Braden Carmichael (6-0) got the start for Oklahoma and settled down after surrendering an early 2-0 deficit off three hits in the first inning and earned the win. The southpaw went 6.0 innings and surrendered three earned runs off of eight hits and a walk and tacked on six strikeouts.

Jackson Nicklaus and Sebastian Orduno hit back-to-back singles in the third inning to set up runners at the corners. MacKenzie launched a no-doubter to right field with one out to put the Sooners up 3-2. Oklahoma never trailed after MacKenzie’s home run.

Oklahoma (28-22) tacked on five more runs in the fourth to take an 8-2 lead. Nicklaus laced an RBI single to right field as part of a 3-5 day at the plate followed by a two-RBI double by Rocco Garza-Gongora. Dakota Harris doubled down the left-field line to score two more and give the Sooners a six-run lead.

Oklahoma continued its offensive tear with four more runs in the fifth inning. Garza-Gongora tacked on his third RBI with an RBI single as part of a 4-6 outing for the true freshman. Bryce Madron then laced a two-run double to right-center and scored on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a 12-2 lead.

Gonzaga countered 12 unanswered runs with a solo homer to cut the deficit to 12-3 in the bottom of the fifth. However, Oklahoma quickly answered back with another run in the top of the sixth. Nicklaus hit a double and came around to score on an errant throw while stealing third.