OU Baseball: Sooners take the series with 19-12 victory over Gonzaga
Oklahoma took the lead in the third inning on a monster three-run blast by Anthony MacKenzie en route to a dominant 19-12 road victory over Gonzaga on Saturday. The Sooners and Zags combined for a remarkable 31 runs and 37 hits. Nonetheless, Oklahoma has taken care of Gonzaga like it needed to with Saturday’s win and will look to sweep the Zags in the series finale on Sunday.
Despite the lopsided win for the Sooners, Gonzaga (18-29) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning to kick off the offensive festivities. LHP Braden Carmichael (6-0) got the start for Oklahoma and settled down after surrendering an early 2-0 deficit off three hits in the first inning and earned the win. The southpaw went 6.0 innings and surrendered three earned runs off of eight hits and a walk and tacked on six strikeouts.
Jackson Nicklaus and Sebastian Orduno hit back-to-back singles in the third inning to set up runners at the corners. MacKenzie launched a no-doubter to right field with one out to put the Sooners up 3-2. Oklahoma never trailed after MacKenzie’s home run.
Oklahoma (28-22) tacked on five more runs in the fourth to take an 8-2 lead. Nicklaus laced an RBI single to right field as part of a 3-5 day at the plate followed by a two-RBI double by Rocco Garza-Gongora. Dakota Harris doubled down the left-field line to score two more and give the Sooners a six-run lead.
Oklahoma continued its offensive tear with four more runs in the fifth inning. Garza-Gongora tacked on his third RBI with an RBI single as part of a 4-6 outing for the true freshman. Bryce Madron then laced a two-run double to right-center and scored on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a 12-2 lead.
Gonzaga countered 12 unanswered runs with a solo homer to cut the deficit to 12-3 in the bottom of the fifth. However, Oklahoma quickly answered back with another run in the top of the sixth. Nicklaus hit a double and came around to score on an errant throw while stealing third.
RHP Jett Lodes entered the game in the seventh in relief of Carmichael and ran into some trouble. Lodes surrendered back-to-back RBI infield singles before settling down and retiring the last two batters to work out of the jam and strand two Bulldogs on the base paths.
Oklahoma again countered with two more runs in the top of the eighth to extend the lead to 15-5. Madron hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Garza-Gongora from third before Wallace Clark scored on a wild pitch. RHP Aaron Calhoun pitched an inning of relief and struck out consecutive hitters to get out of a bases-loaded jam with one out.
Oklahoma got four more in the top of the ninth. John Spikerman, Diego Muniz, and Madron all hit RBI singles and Garza-Gongora scored an unearned run on an error to give the Sooners a 19-5 lead — which turned out to be less insurance than initially thought.
Gonzaga made things interesting with seven runs in the bottom of the ninth and made the Sooners use three pitchers. RHP Kale Davis and RHP Gray Harrison each failed to record an out and surrendered six runs combined on only two hits. RHP Carson Atwood came in and finally ended the threat and stranded two Bulldogs to end the furious rally by the Zags and secure the 19-12 win.
Nonetheless, Oklahoma has come into Spokane and taken care of Gonzaga — who ranks No. 170 in the RPI — in the first two matchups as it needed to. The Sooners will now shift their focus to sweeping the Zags on Sunday. First pitch will be at 5:00 PM CT as the Sooners conclude their seven-game road trip.