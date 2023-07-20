Prior to the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Big 12 basketball schedules were easy to figure out.

For the last decade, all 10 teams played each other both home and away for a total of 18 conference games. But with BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati joining the conference this upcoming season, things will look a little different this fall.

The Big 12 announced the conference pairings for both men's and women's basketball on Thursday. Here's how things will shake out for the OU men's and women's basketball teams: