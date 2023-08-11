Oklahoma's 2024 schedule is now set as the Sooners have announced the additions of Houston and Maine to their nonconference slate for their first year in the SEC.

The Sooners will host both the Cougars and Black Bears in 2024, giving them a total of seven home games for just the seventh time in program history.

Houston will come to Norman on Saturday, September 7, 2024, and will kick off a home-and-home series with the now-Big 12 program. OU will travel to Houston on September 16, 2028, to complete that series.

The game against Maine, which will be the first-ever meeting between the programs, will have a set date once the Sooners' SEC schedule is finalized.

"We're excited to add Houston and Maine to our 2024 schedule," said Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione. "We always strive to schedule non-conference opponents in a manner that positions us for success and creates a fun environment for fans. It was always going to be a challenge to find two programs at this late stage that had open dates, but we're happy with the result of that process and are thrilled to give our fans seven home games in 2024. A big thank-you to Houston athletics director Chris Pezman and Maine AD Jude Killy for their cooperation, and, in Maine's case, its willingness to be flexible on a game date."

While Oklahoma and Maine have never faced each other, the Sooners are familiar with Houston. OU is 3-1 all-time against the Cougars, with a 49-31 win in 2019 being the most recent meeting between the two.

Oklahoma's remaining 2024 nonconference schedule consists of Temple (Aug. 31) and Tulane (Sept. 14), both of which will be played in Norman.

The Sooners' SEC schedule features home games against Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee, road trips to Auburn, LSU, Missouri, and Ole Miss, and of course, the Red River Rivalry against Texas in Dallas.