OU continuing WR roll
Oklahoma claims to be the university for several positions. It’s hard to argue with the tradition the Sooners have had at quarterback and running back.
For recent history, however, it’s tough to top what the duo of Dennis Simmons and Cale Gundy have done at wide receiver with head coach Lincoln Riley running the show.
A recent refresher since 2015, for those who might not be so aware.
* Sterling Shepard – 2016 No. 40 overall pick (2nd round) by New York Giants
* Dede Westbrook – 2016 Biletnikoff Award Winner; 2017 No. 110 overall pick (4th round) by Jacksonville Jaguars
* Marquise Brown – 2019 No. 25 overall pick (1st round) by Baltimore Ravens
* CeeDee Lamb – 2019 Biletnikoff Award finalist; 2020 No. 17 overall pick (1st round) by Dallas Cowboys
Strangely enough, though, it has sort of been a feast famine type of deal. Where the 2017 trio (Brown, Lamb, Charleston Rambo) absolutely has panned out, the 2018 group (Jaylon Robinson, Jaquayln Crawford) isn’t even on campus anymore.
In recruiting circles, duplicating the 2019 class doesn’t seem possible. Not when you land three five-star receivers in Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges.
But as that trio looks to start to make their mark during the 2020 season, it leaves the door open for the Sooners to attack the 2021 class.
And Simmons and Gundy have. With spots open and top-tier targets galore, receiver recruiting has become a hot topic of conversation during the last month or so.
The Sooners already have two commitments, a four-star in the Rivals 250 and a five-star ranked in the top 15 in the country.
Guess what, however? There’s a lot more to come, and here are some of those names that absolutely could be with #LincUp21 when they sign on the dotted line.
Commitments
The story: The domino everybody was waiting to fall did just that last Friday. Williams earned the bump to five-star status at the beginning of last week and bookended that with his OU commitment. The Sooners simply did a masterful of navigating his recruitment. OU offered incredibly early and rolled with all the expected punches and ebbs and flows. Chalk up another big-time recruit for Simmons.
The story: It seems like forever ago when Jackson committed to OU. He’s been locked in for so long that you might forget just how important and valuable he is as a player and as a recruit. Attending the same high school as Lamb, Jackson is certainly hoping to have the same type of impact Lamb had in Norman. Jackson remains as firm as ever with the Sooners.
Targets
(Listed in Rivals ranking order)
The story: Where did the Sooners come from in this one? Yes, OU offered a long time ago, but it was hard to envision the Sooners ever making a dent here. Except they have. Egbuka released a final four Friday afternoon, and OU is smack dab in the bunch. Clearly, OU will have to get him on campus, but his connection to five-star quarterback target Caleb Williams sounds like it could actually mean something.
The story: OU has attacked the east coast in a major way during the last couple of cycles, and Farooq is another example of that. Mentioned Egbuka’s ties to Williams, that gets multiplied considerably when talking about the friendship between Williams and Farooq. If OU can seal the deal with Williams, don’t be surprised to see Farooq join his buddy in Norman.
The story: Another name where it felt like OU would be in the picture initially before sort of fading away in the background. This won’t be easy as South Carolina and Florida have made strong impressions to go with the in-state Hokies of Virginia Tech. But because OU could be gunning for as many as five receivers, the door remains open.
The story: There’s speed, and then there’s Florida speed. That’s the type of speed OU believes Leary has and why the Sooners have been so adamant in trying to make him a member of the class. Won’t have to wait too much longer. Leary has circled June 6 as the date. Don’t be surprised if it’s OU, although Florida and Alabama continue to make strong pushes and his recruitment won’t end June 6, regardless.
The story: You could make the argument that if there wasn’t the coronavirus pandemic, Sturdivant would already be locked in with OU. He was offered in person at a junior day event, and all the momentum in the world was trending with the Sooners that would have culminated in perhaps a spring game visit. A bunch of high-profile offers have followed, and it’s hard to know for sure where both sides stand at this moment.
The story: Coleman gets recognition as being one of the initial virtual visits the Sooners presented in the last few weeks. It let everybody know exactly where he stood, and things got turned up a notch this weekend when Coleman listed OU in his top six. The numbers game could be tight, but Coleman is right there in the thick of things.