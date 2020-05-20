Oklahoma claims to be the university for several positions. It’s hard to argue with the tradition the Sooners have had at quarterback and running back.

For recent history, however, it’s tough to top what the duo of Dennis Simmons and Cale Gundy have done at wide receiver with head coach Lincoln Riley running the show.

A recent refresher since 2015, for those who might not be so aware.

* Sterling Shepard – 2016 No. 40 overall pick (2nd round) by New York Giants

* Dede Westbrook – 2016 Biletnikoff Award Winner; 2017 No. 110 overall pick (4th round) by Jacksonville Jaguars

* Marquise Brown – 2019 No. 25 overall pick (1st round) by Baltimore Ravens

* CeeDee Lamb – 2019 Biletnikoff Award finalist; 2020 No. 17 overall pick (1st round) by Dallas Cowboys

Strangely enough, though, it has sort of been a feast famine type of deal. Where the 2017 trio (Brown, Lamb, Charleston Rambo) absolutely has panned out, the 2018 group (Jaylon Robinson, Jaquayln Crawford) isn’t even on campus anymore.

In recruiting circles, duplicating the 2019 class doesn’t seem possible. Not when you land three five-star receivers in Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges.

But as that trio looks to start to make their mark during the 2020 season, it leaves the door open for the Sooners to attack the 2021 class.

And Simmons and Gundy have. With spots open and top-tier targets galore, receiver recruiting has become a hot topic of conversation during the last month or so.

The Sooners already have two commitments, a four-star in the Rivals 250 and a five-star ranked in the top 15 in the country.

Guess what, however? There’s a lot more to come, and here are some of those names that absolutely could be with #LincUp21 when they sign on the dotted line.

Commitments