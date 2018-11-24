MORGANTOWN, W.V. – For the fourth game in a row, the Oklahoma defense allowed more than 40 points. The West Virginia offense actually racked up 704 total yards of offense and, this time around, surpassed the 50-point mark.

No magic formula to fixing what is wrong with the Sooners defense. But there was a wrinkle. In OU’s 59-56 road victory Friday on senior night at West Virginia, the defense didn’t limit yards, but it found ways to rack up its own points.

The defense created two turnovers and scored touchdowns on both of them to send the Sooners back to the Big 12 championship to take on Red River rival Texas next Saturday.

No play was bigger in the game, heck, maybe the season, than when linebacker Curtis Bolton returned a fumble 48 yards to give OU a 59-49 lead with 9:58 left in the game.

A nice pass rush by Ronnie Perkins blew up the play, allowing Kenneth Mann to get the sack and force the fumble. Bolton, who has said time and time again that when he gets the chance to pick the ball up, that’s exactly what he’s going to do. Scooped it up and went 48 yards to give OU its second defensive touchdown of the game.

“Every week, we find ourselves having to do that and every play we do that so coming into this week we get those plays, we have to do that, but it's fun to get to celebrate with your boys and it's fun to do well in football games,” junior linebacker Caleb Kelly said. “Just having those plays, it does help with confidence for sure and lets us know that we can make plays and we don't always have to be trying to stop the other team from doing it, but we can make plays ourselves. So I think that's fun.”

Fun and effective. No. 6 OU (11-1 overall, 8-1 Big 12) had entered the game with a mere eight turnovers in 11 games and without a defensive touchdown. The two turnovers might not appear to be a huge number but creating 14 points was absolutely the difference in OU’s season being over to now getting a second chance at the Longhorns.

In the first half, it was Kelly who got to celebrate. Kelly knocked down the offensive tackle, tracked down Will Grier, forced the fumble, recovered and scored to give OU a 35-21 lead late in the first half. No lead was safe on this Friday evening, but it was a way for OU to slow down the Mountaineers and help its own cause at the same time.

“Making some of those big plays it feels like we’ve been so close to making all year and haven’t made as many as we should’ve, to make some of those in the moment your team needs them the most, they came through,” Riley said. “Again, I think our defense, absolutely our guys want to get better, but they know that we’re all in this together and we found a way to win 11 of them together. Now we’ve got to go find a way to win 12.”

OU broke up nine passes. Kelly led the way with 14 tackles, while Bolton and Kenneth Murray each had 10 stops. The embarrassment of Kansas doesn’t just go away, but the group played with pride and showed it, too, can make some plays.

“They came up huge. They picked me up,” quarterback Kyler Murray said. “They picked the offense up when we didn't get the job done. That's how it has to be. We know as a team that we're at our best when we're all clicking.

“People can say that we gave up 50 but that's a good team. Great offense. Not many people are to stop them. We did it enough tonight. They got two defensive touchdowns, which was huge.”



