It’s not crazy to say OU fans had probably been waiting for the other shoe to drop for the defense during the first half of the season. However, after that spectacular nine-sack, 15-tackle for loss outing vs. the Longhorns, fans allowed themselves to wipe away 2017, 2018 and embrace the defense under Mr. Grinch.

Not two, not three months ago. Not last year. Just a mere three games ago. But it feels like a lifetime ago when you consider the defensive performances of Alex Grinch’s group in the last two games.

It feels like ages ago, but seriously, the Oklahoma defensive performance against Texas in the Red River Showdown was just a month ago.

Now, though? Those rough moments from the past are racing back into everybody’s consciousness. After allowing 426 yards against Kansas State, that amount went to 477 in the narrow win against Iowa State.

Uh oh, here we go again?

“When things aren’t going our way, are we allowing one play to turn into two?” Grinch asked rhetorically. “I think I mentioned Saturday, why does one tackle turn into our worst tackling performance of the night? It starts with one, but why does one slip in coverage turn into 4-5 slips in coverage on a certain drive?

“I think you can never come up with just one thing, but that’s the glaring thing over the last couple weeks: Emotional stability. As a coach it’s on us to instill that in them, to remain focus and get our jobs done.”

Back-to-back uneven defensive outings, and it’s time to wonder. What was that OU defense in the first seven games? Has Grinch been figured out now that more tape is out there for opponents to dissect? Is the real defense actually what has been fielded the last two games?

The good news season is not over. Good news is there is still another chance to make a huge, lasting impression. That comes Saturday night at undefeated No. 13 Baylor.

It has become apparent after listening to the college football playoff committee Tuesday evening, they’re starting to view OU more in the vein of 2017 and 2018 as just an offensive juggernaut and questionable defense.

The first half of the season is slowly being disregarded, but it can all come back with a dominating outing in Waco.

“I think, as a player, being honest with yourself as a player,” linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “Understanding that you may not have made that tackle or you want to get better at tackling or you want to get better at a specific area within your game and being honest with yourself to know that you want to improve in that and having the courage to go out there and truly try to improve at it on the practice field. I think that's where you gain all your confidence is from preparation.

“I know me, I have a specific routine I go through every week so that way, usually by Friday, Saturday, I'm good to go 'cause I know I've been preparing all week. Preparation is key. Preparation allows you to earn your confidence.”

That’s been the emphasis this week. Go back to the little things. Accomplish those once again so little mishaps don’t turn into big ones. Focus on doing just your job. Stop trying to do too much and go back to seeing 11 guys working as one unit.

Understand OU only has one takeaway in six conference games and not one in the last five games, but now is not the time to press but to bring the attention to detail back.

Despite those outings, the Sooners are still light years ahead of where this defense looked in the last two seasons. OU is still ranked 41st overall in total defense, allowing 354 yards per contest.

The last two games are being criticized, and probably rightfully so, but the 2019 story isn’t completed just yet.

“That’s just the nature of the beast here,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “We all know that. I know we’ve got a quality defense over there. I have zero doubts of that. I’ve seen way too many positive signs throughout this year.

“I get it, you’re always judged on your last performance. We get it. That’s what we signed up for. But I also remember those first seven, and those were those same guys and same coaches. And I’m excited about how we’re gonna play in the closing stretch.”