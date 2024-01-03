The Sooners' 2023 season was special for many reasons, but none bigger than it being their farewell to the Big 12. Coming off of a disappointing first season under Brent Venables where the team went 6-7, the 2023 season felt as if it was a "must improve" year, and they did just that. Despite not ending the year with a win and finishing third in the Big 12 conference standings, there was clear improvement as the team finished 10-3.

With improvement in record typically comes improvement on offense and defense and Oklahoma did just that. Offensively, Oklahoma went from 32.7 points per game and 474 total yards per game in 2022 to 41.7 (points per game) and 507 (yards per game) in 2023. On a national scale, Oklahoma ranked third in yards per game in 2023, compared to 11th in 2022 and 26th in 2021. On defense, the improvement was seen as well. Despite being inconsistent at times, Oklahoma went from 123rd in opponent yards per game in 2022 to 67th in 2023. In addition to that, the defense only allowed 22.3 points per game in 2023 compared to 29.6 in 2022. Let's close out the 2023 season by looking at some of the best moments.



Billy Bowman goes the distance against BYU

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5KvLXlhcmQgSU5UIHRvIHRoZSBob3VzZSBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWxseTJCb3dtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpbGx5MkJvd21hbjwvYT4sIE9VJiMzOTtzIHRoaXJkIGlu IHByb2dyYW0gaGlzdG9yeSDwn5iu4oCN8J+SqCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT1VETkE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPVUROQTwvYT4gfCDwn5O6IEVTUE4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVEaENJS045bGciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81 RGhDSUtOOWxnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9rbGFob21hIEZvb3RiYWxsIChA T1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1Vf Rm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjU5NTk2NDI1MzMyMzI5NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The scene: With Big 12 title hopes becoming grim, Oklahoma traveled to Provo, Utah to face BYU after losing their last two road games. The moment: After both offenses were forced to punt their first two drives of the second half, BYU finally started gaining momentum on offense. Set up by three big runs, BYU was knocking on the door to take a 24-17 lead in the third. The Oklahoma defense was noticeably exhausted, but Billy Bowman stepped up. Bowman flipped BYU fans on their heads as he not only made a back-breaking interception, but he also took it to the house for a 100 yard pick-six. It was his second pick-six of the season.

Dillon Gabriel's historic night against TCU

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+OO+4j+KDoyBmb3IgOO+4j+KDoyDwn6SZIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX2RpbGxvbmdhYnJpZWxfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBfZGlsbG9uZ2FicmllbF88L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09VRE5BP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT1VETkE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby91OTdOQVI2YURSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdTk3TkFSNmFEUjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE9VX0Zvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzIzNTU3OTM2NjM3NTgzNjgzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

The scene: After back-to-back losses and the heartbreaker in Stillwater, questions arose on Oklahoma's levels of motivation. The moment: It was Senior Night for the Sooners' and the emotions were high. Going into the game, many knew it would be Dillon Gabriel's last time playing under the lights in Norman. What we didn't know is that he was about to break records. He played his best game of the season and arguably of his career as he accounted for eight touchdowns, which was the most in program history. It was the "eight for eight" night in Norman and a record that could be kept for a long time.

Kendel Dolby seals it against UCF

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc3RvcCB0byBzZWFsIGl0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tkXzkzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2RfOTM3 PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9P VUROQT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09VRE5B PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbVFVWjhMNVJoRyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL21RVVo4TDVSaEc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2tsYWhvbWEg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBPVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9PVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNTg3MjkwMjM5NzAwNjE3 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The scene: After the win versus Texas, Oklahoma's next test (after the bye) was Dillon Gabriel's former team, UCF. The moment: Following the win over Texas, many expected a hangover game versus UCF. What fans did not expect was this to come down to the very final play. The Golden Knights got the ball back with just over three minutes remaining and they needed an eight points to force overtime. After marching down the field with ease, the Oklahoma defense forced UCF into a 4th-and-10 from the Oklahoma 12. Fitting for how the game was going, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee found Javon Baker to not only convert, but to score a touchdown with 1:16 remaining in regulation. As the Oklahoma defense was reeling, UCF attempted a two-point play to tie it up. Kendel Dolby was not fooled by the trick play as he made the game-sealing tackle to keep Oklahoma defeated.

The infamous goal-line stop against Texas

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ej77iPIFRIQVQgT0tMQUhPTUEgREVGRU5TRSDwn5KqPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09VRE5BP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT1VETkE8L2E+IHwg8J+TuiBB QkMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VvcmZMM2Foa3QiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Fb3JmTDNhaGt0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9rbGFob21hIEZv b3RiYWxsIChAT1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vT1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTA3MzI4NDc3MzkxOTk4MDg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The scene: The battle between the two undefeated teams did not fail to disappoint in Arlington, as Oklahoma faced Texas for the final time in the Big 12. The moment: Oklahoma had dominated the Longhorns for three quarters but only led 27-20 going into the fourth. After getting a stop on 4th-and-1, Texas was marching to tie the game up for the first time since the second quarter. After a conversion on 3rd-and-5, Texas had the ball at the one. After stuffing Jonathon Brooks not once, not twice, but three times, Steve Sarkisian called for the Longhorns' offense to stay on the field. From the Oklahoma two-yard line, Texas attempted a screen to Xavier Worthy which resulted in him catching the ball and immediately meeting Dasan McCullough and Billy Bowman at the goal-line. This stop will go down in Oklahoma history as one of the most iconic sequences ever.

Sooner Magic in Dallas

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb29uZXIgTWFnaWMg4pyoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09VRE5BP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jT1VETkE8L2E+IHwg8J+TuiBBQkMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2c0NnZSQUpuZ0kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nNDZ2UkFKbmdJ PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9rbGFob21hIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAT1VfRm9vdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1VfRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE3MTA3NDQzNTQzMTMzOTY1ODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

The scene: With 1:17 remaining in regulation, Texas took a 30-27 lead on Oklahoma. This marked the first Texas lead since the 5:25 mark in the second quarter and it seemed as if hope was lost for Oklahoma. The moment: This was truly a career-defining drive for Gabriel and he rose to the occasion. After only five plays on offense, Gabriel led the Oklahoma offense 72 yards. The Sooners' had the ball at the Texas three yard-line and that is when the play happened. In one play, we saw Walter Rouse block three people, Dillon Gabriel make the biggest throw of his career and finally, redshirt-freshman Nic Anderson bring in his first catch of the day, which resulted in the game winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining.