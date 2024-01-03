OU football: Best moments from the 2023 season
The Sooners' 2023 season was special for many reasons, but none bigger than it being their farewell to the Big 12.
Coming off of a disappointing first season under Brent Venables where the team went 6-7, the 2023 season felt as if it was a "must improve" year, and they did just that. Despite not ending the year with a win and finishing third in the Big 12 conference standings, there was clear improvement as the team finished 10-3.
With improvement in record typically comes improvement on offense and defense and Oklahoma did just that. Offensively, Oklahoma went from 32.7 points per game and 474 total yards per game in 2022 to 41.7 (points per game) and 507 (yards per game) in 2023. On a national scale, Oklahoma ranked third in yards per game in 2023, compared to 11th in 2022 and 26th in 2021. On defense, the improvement was seen as well. Despite being inconsistent at times, Oklahoma went from 123rd in opponent yards per game in 2022 to 67th in 2023. In addition to that, the defense only allowed 22.3 points per game in 2023 compared to 29.6 in 2022.
Let's close out the 2023 season by looking at some of the best moments.
Billy Bowman goes the distance against BYU
The scene: With Big 12 title hopes becoming grim, Oklahoma traveled to Provo, Utah to face BYU after losing their last two road games.
The moment: After both offenses were forced to punt their first two drives of the second half, BYU finally started gaining momentum on offense. Set up by three big runs, BYU was knocking on the door to take a 24-17 lead in the third. The Oklahoma defense was noticeably exhausted, but Billy Bowman stepped up.
Bowman flipped BYU fans on their heads as he not only made a back-breaking interception, but he also took it to the house for a 100 yard pick-six. It was his second pick-six of the season.
Dillon Gabriel's historic night against TCU
The scene: After back-to-back losses and the heartbreaker in Stillwater, questions arose on Oklahoma's levels of motivation.
The moment: It was Senior Night for the Sooners' and the emotions were high. Going into the game, many knew it would be Dillon Gabriel's last time playing under the lights in Norman. What we didn't know is that he was about to break records.
He played his best game of the season and arguably of his career as he accounted for eight touchdowns, which was the most in program history. It was the "eight for eight" night in Norman and a record that could be kept for a long time.
Kendel Dolby seals it against UCF
The scene: After the win versus Texas, Oklahoma's next test (after the bye) was Dillon Gabriel's former team, UCF.
The moment: Following the win over Texas, many expected a hangover game versus UCF. What fans did not expect was this to come down to the very final play.
The Golden Knights got the ball back with just over three minutes remaining and they needed an eight points to force overtime. After marching down the field with ease, the Oklahoma defense forced UCF into a 4th-and-10 from the Oklahoma 12. Fitting for how the game was going, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee found Javon Baker to not only convert, but to score a touchdown with 1:16 remaining in regulation.
As the Oklahoma defense was reeling, UCF attempted a two-point play to tie it up. Kendel Dolby was not fooled by the trick play as he made the game-sealing tackle to keep Oklahoma defeated.
The infamous goal-line stop against Texas
The scene: The battle between the two undefeated teams did not fail to disappoint in Arlington, as Oklahoma faced Texas for the final time in the Big 12.
The moment: Oklahoma had dominated the Longhorns for three quarters but only led 27-20 going into the fourth. After getting a stop on 4th-and-1, Texas was marching to tie the game up for the first time since the second quarter.
After a conversion on 3rd-and-5, Texas had the ball at the one. After stuffing Jonathon Brooks not once, not twice, but three times, Steve Sarkisian called for the Longhorns' offense to stay on the field. From the Oklahoma two-yard line, Texas attempted a screen to Xavier Worthy which resulted in him catching the ball and immediately meeting Dasan McCullough and Billy Bowman at the goal-line. This stop will go down in Oklahoma history as one of the most iconic sequences ever.
Sooner Magic in Dallas
The scene: With 1:17 remaining in regulation, Texas took a 30-27 lead on Oklahoma. This marked the first Texas lead since the 5:25 mark in the second quarter and it seemed as if hope was lost for Oklahoma.
The moment: This was truly a career-defining drive for Gabriel and he rose to the occasion. After only five plays on offense, Gabriel led the Oklahoma offense 72 yards. The Sooners' had the ball at the Texas three yard-line and that is when the play happened. In one play, we saw Walter Rouse block three people, Dillon Gabriel make the biggest throw of his career and finally, redshirt-freshman Nic Anderson bring in his first catch of the day, which resulted in the game winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining.
