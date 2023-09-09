NORMAN — The Sooners sure looked to be on upset alert.

After clinging to a 14-3 lead, the SMU offense scored its first touchdown of the game with 12:09 to go in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs converted on the ensuing two-point conversion, cutting the OU lead to 14-11.

That’s when the Sooners’ offense, which had struggled to generate consistent offense for most of the game, finally woke up.

Dillon Gabriel proceeded to lead the Sooners on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jalil Farooq, giving the Sooners breathing room. The OU defense kept the momentum going, as it forced SMU into a turnover on downs.

The Sooners’ offense capitalized on the short field, as Gabriel found Marcus Major for a 27-yard touchdown just three plays later.

That proved to be the final blow to SMU’s chances. The Sooners finished with a 28-11 win, escaping SMU’s upset bid on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.