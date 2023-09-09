OU football: Late offense helps Sooners escape SMU's upset bid
NORMAN — The Sooners sure looked to be on upset alert.
After clinging to a 14-3 lead, the SMU offense scored its first touchdown of the game with 12:09 to go in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs converted on the ensuing two-point conversion, cutting the OU lead to 14-11.
That’s when the Sooners’ offense, which had struggled to generate consistent offense for most of the game, finally woke up.
Dillon Gabriel proceeded to lead the Sooners on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jalil Farooq, giving the Sooners breathing room. The OU defense kept the momentum going, as it forced SMU into a turnover on downs.
The Sooners’ offense capitalized on the short field, as Gabriel found Marcus Major for a 27-yard touchdown just three plays later.
That proved to be the final blow to SMU’s chances. The Sooners finished with a 28-11 win, escaping SMU’s upset bid on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Game summary
Things looked to be going the right way for the Sooners early in the game. The defense allowed just one first down on SMU’s first drive before forcing a punt from the Mustangs’ own 30-yard line. OU true freshman Peyton Bowen blocked the punt, setting the Sooners’ offense up at the SMU 40-yard line.
Three plays later, Gabriel found a wide open Andrel Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown, giving the Sooners an early 7-0 lead.
But the wheels began to fall off a bit after that score. The Mustangs responded with an eight-play, 65-yard drive for a field goal to cut the Sooners’ lead to 7-3. The OU offense gained just 16 yards on their next two possessions.
The Sooners appeared to find life on their first possession of the second quarter, thanks to hard-nosed running from Tawee Walker. The walk-on running back recorded six carries for 58 yards as the Sooners’ 13-play drive was capped off by a two-yard touchdown reception from Blake Smith, his first career score.
The defense, meanwhile, held SMU scoreless in the second quarter, which included a 49-yard field goal miss from Mustangs’ kicker Collin Rogers. The Sooners went into halftime with a 14-3 lead.
However, the OU offense couldn’t get things going in the third quarter. The Sooners had just two drives in the third quarter, with the first one ending in a punt. On the second one, freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold was stuffed on fourth-and-2. The Sooners’ defense, however, kept SMU from striking in the third quarter.
A key play came midway through the third quarter. After SMU’s Jaylan Knighton gained 24 yards on a big running play, Key Lawrenced stripped the ball loose and it was recovered by Danny Stutsman. That proved to be a critical play in the Sooners’ eventual 17-point win.
Key players
LB Danny Stutsman: Team-high 17 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery
DB Key Lawrence: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble,
WR Andrel Anthony: 7 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD
RB Tawee Walker: 132 total yards
QB Dillon Gabriel: 19/27 passing, 176 yards, 4 TDs