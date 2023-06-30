What is the definition of a breakout season? It can mean a variety of different things. For some, a breakout season can mean that a player has overachieved or exceeded expectations. It can also mean a new player who immediately contributes in a significant way. The 2023 Oklahoma Sooners have several players who could fit both of those definitions. But as we look ahead to the fall, this article is focused on returning players or transfers who could have a career-best season in 2023. The Sooners have several players who fit in that category, too. In part one of this two-part series, OUInsider takes a look at the non-freshman offensive players who could have a significant impact this season:

Jalil Farooq, WR

There’s an argument to be made that Farooq’s breakout season came in 2022. After barely playing as a freshman, Farooq saw a much bigger role. He finished with 37 catches — the fourth most on the team — 466 yards and five touchdowns. He became a short-field weapon for Dillon Gabriel and made several big plays, including a 41-yard touchdown at Iowa State. He scored in each of the Sooners’ final three games of the season. However, the junior could be in line for another sizable jump in 2023. Farooq wasn’t always the top option in the offense last season, but that should change in 2023. With the departures of Marvin Mims (54 catches, 1,083 yards in 2022), Brayden Willis (39 catches, 514 yards) and Eric Gray (33 catches, 229 yards), Farooq will be the de facto No. 1 option in the passing game. Yes, the Sooners added a few wide receivers in the 2023 class, and other young returning players like Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson could see bigger roles. But given Farooq’s experience on the field, and the weapons the Sooners lost in the offseason, the team simply needs Farooq to operate as the undisputed top wideout. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby also found creative ways to involve Farooq in the offense last season. Lebby deployed him as a ball carrier in certain offensive sets, and Farooq turned 15 rushing attempts into 140 yards. That trend will likely continue in the fall. Finishing the season with at least 50 receptions should be attainable for Farooq.

Gavin Sawchuk, RB

The Colorado native saw just two carries for five yards before the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State. But with Eric Gray opting out, Sawchuk saw a big opportunity. He took advantage, turning 15 carries into 100 yards and a touchdown. Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes became the first freshman duo in OU history to each run for 100 yards or more in a single game. His performance against a tough Seminoles defense wasn’t shocking considering how impressive he was in high school. The former consensus four-star prospect averaged seven yards per carry at Valor Christian High School, rushing for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior year. "Gavin prepared the whole year for that opportunity," OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray said during spring practices. "And he’s put on so much weight and he’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten more physical and that’s the biggest thing from a year ago – just being more physical between the tackles. He definitely improved in that last year throughout the course of the season. I’m extremely proud of the offseason he’s had and the spring he’s had so far.” But the most important thing about that game was the way the carries were split. Barnes took 27 carries to Sawchuk’s 15, and Lebby leaned heavily on the two of them against the Seminoles’ defense. Heading into 2023, all signs are pointing to a similar backfield split, with Barnes and Sawchuk operating as a 1A/1B tandem. It’s clear if given enough opportunities, Sawchuk could be one of the breakout stars in college football.

Andrel Anthony, WR

The Michigan transfer never saw consistent opportunities in his two years with the Wolverines. Anthony appeared in 26 games, catching 19 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. But he showed his potential as a big-play receiver against Michigan State in 2021, catching six passes for 155 yards and two scores. With Mims gone, the Sooners need a downfield threat, and Anthony is best equipped to fill that role. Several teammates raved about Anthony’s speed during spring practices, and that’s an asset the Sooners’ offense could use. “I feel like with Andrel, it's just going to be like he's going to do his thing,” Gibson said. “(There isn’t anyone) that I feel like can (stay) in front of him. I've been playing football for a long time. I don't think I've ever seen someone get off the ball as fast as him. So he’s gonna bring his own thing to the team.” During the spring game, Lebby dialed up an early deep shot to Anthony that was intercepted by Peyton Bowen. The play didn't result in a catch, but it was an early signal that the Sooners plan to utilize his speed down the field. Anthony’s speed could be useful as a punt returner, too. After two disappointing seasons with the Wolverines, Anthony should be able to fit in right away in Lebby’s offense.

Honorable mention: Gavin Freeman, WR

If there was anybody that made the most of limited opportunities last season, it was Freeman. The former walk-on saw 10 total touches, turning them into 117 yards from scrimmage. He recorded two significant highlight plays, too. On his first collegiate touch, Freeman took a toss for a 46-yard touchdown against UTEP.

Against Kansas, Freeman hauled in a spectacular diving catch for a 41 yard gain.