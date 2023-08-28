“We still have position battles going on through this week, which is a great thing to continue to have competitive depth like that,” Roof said. “That’s where we are.”

Roof, in particular, made it clear that when the full depth chart is released on Tuesday, it will not be set in stone.

The ongoing position battles reinforces the idea of “competitive depth,” which has been the theme for the Sooners’ preseason practices.

While most positions may be up for grabs, the offensive line is a key area where the battle continues. Heading into fall camp, Lebby mentioned four players who were likely to be starters — Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer, Walter Rouse and Tyler Guyton — leaving that left guard spot up for grabs.

While redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd has emerged as the likely starter, Lebby made it clear that other players still have an opportunity.

“We’ve got a little bit of competition we’re still working through as we move forward throughout the week,” Lebby said of the offensive line. “You’ll see multiple guys playing, for sure. But we feel good about where we’re at this year. If you look at it, there’s guys that maybe haven’t played a ton of ball here but they’ve played a whole bunch of ball.

"Whether it’s Walter (or) McKade obviously coming back as a starter. He had all those starts prior to being here. Raym has all the starts that he has. You look at guys like Tyler and Savion and Troy (Everett) having all the starts that he had last year. We feel good about where we’re at. Again, excited about the opportunity Saturday.”

On defense, the battles continue everywhere. The starting cornerback spot opposite Woodi Washington is still in contention, with players like Gentry Williams, Jasiah Wagoner, Makari Vickers and Kendel Dolby still battling it out.

But the defensive line might be the position group with the most to sort out. With both Jeffrey Johnson and Jalen Redmond gone, both starting defensive tackle spots are open. Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs are back after starting at defensive end all of last season,, but players like Rondell Bothroyd, Trace Ford, R Mason Thomas and Adepoju Adebowore have put themselves in position for playing time.

It sounds like “OR” could be included at several position groups in Tuesday’s depth chart, indicating co-starters or co-backups, particularly at defensive line.

“It’s very competitive,” Roof said about the defensive line. “We have some depth there. Those battles are daily battles. Our period battles are play-by-play battles. We hope that will go throughout the end of the year. That makes everybody better. We have guys we feel good about to roll in there and it will play itself out. It will play itself out. Certainly that’s a position where we have some battles still going.​”