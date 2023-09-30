NORMAN — It really looked like Oklahoma might be in trouble. Despite Billy Bowman’s pick-six in the opening minute, Iowa State managed to tie the game on their next possession. It still looked like the Sooners were gonna run away with it, particularly after Dillon Gabriel found Nic Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter, which gave the team a 21-10 lead. But the Cyclones kept fighting. ISU quarterback Rocco Becht found Jayden Higgins for a 67-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and then made a field goal on the following possession to cut the OU lead to one. The Sooners made sure the Cyclones never threatened again. The OU offense scored 29 straight points, the defense found its groove, and the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) strolled to an easy 50-20 win on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here’s three quick takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

1. Gabriel shows out with five touchdowns

After an up-and-down performance in last week’s 20-6 win over Cincinnati, the Sooners’ offense was firing on all cylinders against Iowa State. The main reason was Gabriel. Gabriel scored the first offensive touchdown on a one-yard run before finding Anderson on the second possession. Gabriel got it done on the ground again midway through the second quarter, scoring from six yards out. He ended the first half with a two-yard touchdown strike to Drake Stoops. Gabriel added an insurance touchdown early in the third quarter, finding Jayden Gibson for a 41-yard touchdown on fourth down. The fifth-year senior finished with 366 passing yards and three touchdowns on 26/39 attempts, adding eight carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to Gabriel’s big day, the wide receiver position group again showed its depth. Jalil Farooq led the way with five receptions for a team-high 81 yards, while Stoops, Gibson and Anderson all finished with receiving touchdowns. Gabriel completed eight passes of 15-yards or more, and four passes of 39 yards or more.

2. OU defense struggles early before finding rhythm

Coming into Saturday, the Cyclones had averaged just 21 points per game and 308 yards per game. So Bowman’s interception and touchdown on the third play of the game looked to be a preview of things to come. It wasn’t. The Cyclones simply carved up the Sooners’ defense for much of the first half. At the end of the first quarter, the Cyclones had 147 yards of offense. The Cyclones hit 20 points midway through the second quarter, marking the most points the Sooners have surrendered in a game this season. At halftime, the Cyclones had 270 total yards while averaging 7.6 yards per carry. But halftime brought a different edge to the Sooners’ defense. The Cyclones didn’t score on their final seven full-length possessions of the game, totaling just 92 total yards during that stretch. As a result, the Sooners scored the game’s final 29 points. Danny Stutsman led the team with 6 tackles, while Ethan Downs finished with a team-high 1.5 tackles for loss. Gentry Williams and Bowman each recorded an interception, bringing the Sooners’ season total to 10.

3. Marcus Major establishing himself as the lead running back?