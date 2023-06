The Topeka, Kansas native played his freshman season at Hutchinson Community College as a member of the 2022 class, racking up 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack while leading the Blue Dragons to an 11-1 record. Saili, an interior defensive lineman, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 389 pounds.

Saili also received interest from Maryland.

The Sooners have landed Saili just days after losing Derrick LeBlanc, a 2023 4-star defensive lineman, to the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Sooners have focused heavily on adding defensive line depth during the offseason, and Saili joins both Da'Jon Terry (Tennessee) and Phillip Paea (Utah State) as another lineman the Sooners have added via the portal in the last few days.