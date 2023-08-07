NORMAN — “Competitive depth” was the key phrase for Oklahoma heading into fall camp. But after four practices, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is seeing that translate on the field, especially among the guys on offense. “It’s just guys understanding what the expectation is,” Lebby said during Monday’s availability. “We’ve got a lot more guys in the room and on the practice field today than we had a year ago today, that understand what the strain needs to look like. We’ve got good bodies in the room, and the receiver room, and the running back room, in the tight end room. “We've got guys that maybe aren’t the first ones stepping out there, but they can play at a really high level. And that’s the expectation. Regardless of who’s in the game, being able to play at a really high level. And our guys have taken that and run with it.” Lebby met with the media on Monday for the first time since fall camp began last week and discussed a variety of topics. Here’s a look at a few of the interesting things he said:

1. Sooners getting creative with wide receivers

Outside of Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq, the Sooners don’t have a ton of experience at wide receiver. But they like their options. However, the Sooners have new guys — Brenen Thompson, Andrel Anthony and Jaquaize Pettaway — and several young guys that haven’t had a ton of reps with Dillon Gabriel and the other quarterbacks. So Lebby and the coaching staff are finding ways to build chemistry during fall camp. “You’ve got to get creative, without a doubt,” Lebby said. “But the biggest thing is when we put the tape on, just making sure people are competing and straining, and when they have opportunities to make competitive plays, they make those plays. Then the timing part of it will take care of itself as we continue to move forward and rotate guys and make sure the right guys are getting the right reps for the right QBs.”

Along with Stoops and Farooq, it was Nic Anderson and Gavin Freeman in the first group during wide receivers drills. Excitement has been high for Anderson, a redshirt freshman listed at 6-foot-4, and he’s finally healthy after missing much of last season. “We’re looking for tall, fast guys just like everybody else,” Lebby said. “(We’re) not going to overthink that part of it. And (we’re looking for) guys that are great competitors and can make competitive plays and go play ball, so I think we’ve got a really good mix in the room. When you think about guys like (Jayden Gibson) and Nic and Andre with the length, then you’ve got guys like Jalil and (LV Bunkley-Shelton) that are kind of those combo guys, then you’ve got guys like Drake and like Gavin (Freeman), I think we’ve got a good mix for what that room is right now.”

2. Marcus Major impressing early in camp

Lebby referred to himself as a fan of the redshirt senior last week. So it’s no surprise that he praised Major during his availability on Monday.

With Sawchuk briefly absent for the open portion of practice, it was Major getting first-string reps at running back. Major spent the early part of 2022 as the No. 2 running back before injuries derailed his season.

“Without a doubt, Marcus has had a great start to camp,” Lebby said. “So (we) need to continue that trend. Obviously we all know what he can do for us when he’s on the field and when he’s healthy. He’s got to stay that way. He’s had a good start as well.”

Lebby also mentioned that Sawchuk participated in the early part of practice.



3. Tight end depth behind Austin Stogner