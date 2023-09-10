NORMAN — It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t all good, but a stout defense and a couple of late scoring drives was enough for the Sooners to beat SMU 28-11 on Saturday. The Sooners’ defense put up one of the better performances of the Brent Venables era. But the offense’s performance was largely sluggish until a pair of late touchdowns from Dillon Gabriel. Either way, there were plenty of notable stats. Here’s a look at the numbers behind the Sooners’ 17-point win:

88

The number of passing yards Dillon Gabriel had entering the fourth quarter. The Sooners’ passing offense struggled mightily for three quarters, but Gabriel eventually found his footing in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns to Jalil Farooq and Marcus Major to help seal the win. 88 is also, ironically, the number of passing yards Gabriel had in the fourth quarter. Gabriel finished the game with 176 passing yards on 19/27 passing with four touchdowns.

17

The number of tackles Danny Stutsman finished with, which led the team. It was also just one tackle short of tying his career high with the Sooners. Stutsman also added 1 sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery. Kip Lewis finished second on the team with nine tackles.

4/16

After third-down defense plagued the Sooners for much of last season, the SMU offense converted just 4-of-16 third-down attempts on Saturday night. Despite the Mustangs finding success on a few different drives, the OU defense’s ability to get off the field played a massive role in limiting SMU to just 11 points. The Mustangs also converted just two of their four fourth-down attempts. Peyton Bowen’s pass break up on fourth down late in the game also helped the Sooners seal the win. On the season, OU’s opponents are 6 of 28 on third-down attempts.

10

Through two games with the Sooners, Andrel Anthony has caught 10 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. In 26 games with Michigan, Anthony caught 19 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Anthony is on pace to shatter his career numbers at Michigan in a fraction of the games. Anthony played a pivotal role in the win over SMU, leading the Sooners in receptions (7) and yards (76) while adding a touchdown.

142

The number of total yards for Tawee Walker. The junior walk-on was the Sooners’ most consistent source of offense against SMU, totaling 117 rushing yards on 21 carries to go with three catches for 25 yards. On the Sooners’ second scoring drive, Walker recorded 58 of the team’s 94 yards before it was capped off with a Blake Smith touchdown. Walker had 113 career total yards prior to the SMU game. Walker also accounted for 62% of the Sooners’ total rushing output (189 yards). Marcus Major finished second on the team with 39 yards.

3.4