Football time in Oklahoma just got moved up by a week. OU athletic director Joe Castiglione announced its season opener against visiting Missouri State will now take place Aug. 29, instead of the originally scheduled Sept. 5.

Castiglione and head coach Lincoln Riley had said in recent weeks that if they had their wish, they’d like to have the game earlier. The NCAA approved the waiver request from both schools Saturday.

“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur," said Castiglione in the press release. “Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times.

“We're thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.”

"We really appreciate the NCAA's waiver approval to move our game with Oklahoma up to 'week zero,' said Missouri State Director of Athletics Kyle Moats in a separate press release. "The request was made purely for the safety and health of the student-athletes and will allow both teams two weeks to recover before their next games and adjust as necessary to the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic."

The Big 12 has not announced what its intentions are for the season, but the Sooners have been preparing as if it will be a 12-game schedule.

The waiver gives OU a lot more flexibility should there be any issues with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. There will now be two weeks between OU’s game vs. Missouri State and Tennessee (Sept. 12) and two more weeks after until OU’s schedule trip to Army on Sept. 26.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced two weeks ago that their plans will be to play a conference-only season. When asked earlier this month if playing Missouri State makes sense, Riley didn’t hesitate to say both programs still wanted the game to happen.

“Those are ongoing conversations that we have had,” said Riley on July 3. “I give Joe and our administration credit. They’ve been having ongoing conversations with Missouri State for a long time now. We certainly won’t if we don’t feel comfortable about it.

“But I think the plan that we have set forth right now – again we have to be ready to adjust. These things can change in a moment’s notice. But I feel confident in the plan that we have going forward right now to be ready to kick it off against Missouri State.”

OU was the second Big 12 school to earn the waiver Saturday. Kansas was granted one as well as the Jayhawks will play Southern Illinois, also on Aug. 29.

Details like potential stadium capacity limitations, game day procedures and safety protocols will be announced by OU in the upcoming weeks, as well as broadcast information for the Sooners and Bears.