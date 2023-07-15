ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Media Days wasn’t just an opportunity for Brent Venables and company to talk about the upcoming season. It was also a chance for Venables to talk about some of the recent additions to Oklahoma’s roster. Thursday was Venables’ first media appearance since spring football practices. Since then the Sooners have added several players via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here’s an overview of everything Venables had to say about the recent additions:



Konnor Near

The former Ferris State linebacker committed to the Sooners back in May. He picked the Sooners over Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Duke, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. Near, a member of the 2019 class, recorded 66 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season for the Bulldogs and helped lead them to the NCAA Division II championship. “The thing about Konnor Near is he’s a four-year starter,” Venables said. “He’s an All-American. He’s a captain. He’s a national champion. My fear at linebacker is that we’ve got one linebacker that’s ever started a college football game in Danny Stutsman. And I really wanted to bring the right person, the right individual, the right player that fit our culture, our playing style (and) brought experience. I wasn’t just going to bring in an experienced guy. I wanted a guy that can line up and play winning football for us. “Konnor is a guy that’s going to bring instincts, toughness, physicality. He’s gonna be able to lead a defense. He’s going to be able to communicate. He’s going to be able to perform under pressure. And he knows right from wrong. He understands standards. He understands a locker room. He understands leadership. He understands tough coaching and he’s won at the highest level. And so I’m excited to bring in a guy like Konnor and he’ll help expedite growth of other players."

Da'Jon Terry

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound defensive lineman committed to the Sooners last month. Terry, a former three-star prospect, spent two seasons with Kansas before spending two more with Tennessee. Terry posted 16 tackles and two sacks with Tennessee in 2022. “DJ Terry, he brings size and power up the middle of the defense that you’ve got to have,” Venables said. “(He’s) got great natural strength. I love his humility. Been an incredible, humble, hard-working guy. He’s fit right in because he’s low maintenance. He’s a hard worker. He’s been doing two-a-days on his own since he got here. “He has a sense of urgency about creating value for himself and an opportunity for himself. And he’s got experience at playing the game. And he’s a heavy-handed guy. I just like his attitude, his toughness and his humility. He has no expectation other than he’s gonna show up every day and earn whatever it is that he’s given. OU defensive tackle Jonah Laulu had his own things to say about Terry. “Da’Jon Terry, he’s adapting very well,” Laulu said. “He’s picking up the playbook very well. Da’Jon is a huge, huge boy. Big boy, for sure. It’s funny, when he came in, I shook his hand and I was like, ‘Dang.’... When we’re doing little individual drills, I already made it a statement that I’m not going against Da’Jon, for sure. I’m not doing no drills with him.” Terry has two more years of eligibility.



Phillip Paea