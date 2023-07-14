“(It’s about) complementing each other, playing to each other’s strengths,” Venables said. “You’ve gotta protect your weaknesses and enhance your strengths. That’s part of it, no question about it. But (we need) efficiency in every part of the game. Fundamentals, technique, scheme, situational football, third down, fourth down, redzone, two-minute (drill), run defense. It’s all important. We’ve gotta improve in every phase of the game. The efficiency is the margin for error between winning and losing, and it ain’t much, as we experienced."

That could be the theme of the season for the Sooners in 2023. But what does it mean?

ARLINGTON, Texas. — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has several different phrases he likes to use. But there was one term he used often during Big 12 Media Days on Thursday.

Essentially, Venables is looking for his team to make the most of their opportunities and for both sides of the ball to be in sync. Those were problems for the Sooners throughout the 2022 campaign, which ended with a 6-7 record and their lowest win total since 1998.

The Sooners routinely struggled last year to win close games, losing five games by 19 points combined. Against West Virginia, the Sooners were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a 23-20 loss.

A big factor in the Sooners' late-game issues was their struggles on third and fourth down. During conference play, the offense converted 55-of-142 attempts (38.7%), which ranked seventh in the Big 12, while the defense surrendered conversions on 63-of-148 attempts (42.6%), the fourth-highest mark. Fourth downs weren’t any better — the offense ranked 113th nationally in conversion rate (35%) while the defense ranked 62nd (50%).

Red zone efficiency was an issue, too. The Sooners ranked 66th nationally in red-zone offense and 88th in red-zone defense. The offense also only had 33 trips inside the redzone, while OU’s opponents had 48.

The Sooners simply have to be more efficient in those areas on both sides of the ball, Venables said.

“We have to be better on both sides of the ball on third and fourth down,” Venables said. “We fell below the expectations there and in the red zone. Three of the four losses, we get penalties where we take touchdowns off the board.

“You can’t lose to Oklahoma. That’s part of being efficient.”

Another issue was the disparity in the time each unit spent on the field. The offense ranked sixth in nationally in play per game (78.4) but only had possession for just over 26 minutes per game, the lowest mark in the Big 12. Meanwhile, the defense spent nearly 34 minutes on the field each game. Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu played over 900 snaps last season, ranking near the top of college football in time on the field.

Venables attributed some of the late-game issues to fatigue but he believes the team will have better depth in 2023, particularly on defense, and that should help with being more efficient.

"We’re going to have more guys capable of playing winning football," Venables said. "That’s the part of being stronger and better and having better stamina in the fourth quarter so I can think better, I can react faster, I can be more explosive and I can be stronger in the point of attack. We can hold them to field goals, not give up touchdowns, play better run defense, all those things."

Venables' commitment to efficiency doesn't just extend on the field. He said he's already seen an improvement in the way players have developed off the field, too.

"We've looked long and hard in the offseason, since January, of what we need to do to become a more efficient football team, and we've looked at every single part of our program, how we can improve and get better," Venables said. "Nothing ever stays the same."

There are several returning players on both sides of the ball, but Venables stressed that the Sooners will look a lot different this fall. Part of that is because of the roster turnover — of the 123 players, 97 will be playing their first or second season at OU — but the main reason is that Venables is confident that the team will simply be more efficient in 2023.

"It’s a really broad word when you talk about efficiency but it means a lot to us. And we’ve worked hard at the strain, the focus and the finish in everything that we do programmatically all offseason. And so I think we’re better equipped as a football team today than we were a year ago at doing exactly that. And sometimes you got to go through it so you can figure out where the target is. And that’s an important part of it."