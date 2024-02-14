OU freshman Kasidi Pickering's 'maturity' standing out early with Sooners
NORMAN — Kasidi Pickering wasn't necessarily nervous for her first career at-bat.
Oklahoma had already loaded the bases against Utah Valley last week in the bottom of the first inning when she stepped to the plate. The freshman saw a strike and two balls in her first three pitches.
Then, one of the team veterans offered her some guidance.
"Kinzie (Hansen) helped me through my at-bat," Pickering said during Tuesday's media availability. "She said something to me on second base that really made me keep my composure.”
Pickering couldn't remember exactly what Hansen said, but it seemed to help. On the next pitch, Pickering saw the pitch she wanted and swung away.
The result? A grand slam that marked Pickering's first hit as a Sooner and the team's first points of the season.
“I saw the pitch and I swung and I knew it was over," Pickering recalled. "There was no like thoughts else. It was like ball, swing, home run.”
That confidence, and that calmness, are key reasons why Pickering has already made a big impact in her short time as a Sooner.
The Texas native arrived in Norman as a highly-touted prospect. Pickering was ranked No. 4 in the 2023 class by Extra Inning Softball and No. 16 by Softball America, and immediately stood out during the Sooners' fall schedule and preseason practices.
That earned her significant role in the Sooners' opening weekend. She started three of the team's four games and finished five of 11 at the plate (.455 batting average) with three runs and seven RBI's, landing on the all-tournament team. She leads the top-ranked Sooners in batting average and RBIs.
Before the tournament, OU coach Patty Gasso referred to Pickering as a "power hitter" and that proved to be the case in Puerta Vallarta. But what also has stood out to Gasso?
"She is a really mature hitter for her age," Gasso said. "I can hear her talk at practice and she’s talking with the seniors and she’s talking their language. It's pretty cool to hear that. She’s got a good feel for the ball, her swing is a pretty swing. She can cover the plate really well. There are times where she’ll get a little outside of the zone. But I didn’t feel nerves from her. I think she was very timely offensively.
"I think (it's also) the ability to ask upperclassmen and listen to upperclassmen versus, 'I’m afraid I don’t want to show I don’t know.' And she’s really honest. She will be our future captain. It’s very clear to me. And I’ve even said it to her and she’s like, 'Yeah I know.' I’m like okay, 'Let’s do that then.' So it’s just a different style that’s unlike freshmen. She’s not scared of anything and it shows."
For Pickering, that confidence has been there since early in her career, and her comfort at Oklahoma began early in the recruiting process.
"Here always felt like home," Pickering said. "I always felt welcome, but the seniors have proven a point that we're not freshmen. We're a part of this team. Any question you have, ask. If you need to talk, you can speak up and talk.
"I was the captain of (my select team growing up), so just being able to take control and just talk everyone through it and keep everyone composed is something I'm really confident in doing."
Pickering will likely see more opportunities this weekend, when the Sooners (4-0) travel to Lake Charles, Lousiana for the Cowgirl Challenge. They open the tournament against Central Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).