NORMAN — Kasidi Pickering wasn't necessarily nervous for her first career at-bat. Oklahoma had already loaded the bases against Utah Valley last week in the bottom of the first inning when she stepped to the plate. The freshman saw a strike and two balls in her first three pitches. Then, one of the team veterans offered her some guidance. "Kinzie (Hansen) helped me through my at-bat," Pickering said during Tuesday's media availability. "She said something to me on second base that really made me keep my composure.” Pickering couldn't remember exactly what Hansen said, but it seemed to help. On the next pitch, Pickering saw the pitch she wanted and swung away. The result? A grand slam that marked Pickering's first hit as a Sooner and the team's first points of the season.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ixIFdlbGNvbWUgdG8gdGhlIPCdkJLwnZCh8J2QqPCdkLAsIEtQ IOKAvO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGlja2VyaW5n S2FzaWRpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQaWNrZXJpbmdLYXNpZGk8 L2E+IGJsYXN0cyBhbiBvcHBvc2l0ZS1maWVsZCBncmFuZCBzbGFtIGluIGhl ciBmaXJzdCBjb2xsZWdpYXRlIGF0LWJhdCB0byBvcGVuIHRoZSBzY29yaW5n ITxicj48YnI+8J+TuiAtIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aZTVWMHd4 SWh1Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vWmU1VjB3eElodTwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlwTWluZHNldD9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0NoYW1waW9uc2hp cE1pbmRzZXQ8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G bG9Tb2Z0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARmxvU29mdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KaThualBYbWpXIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmk4bmpQWG1qVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBT b2Z0YmFsbCAoQE9VX1NvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL09VX1NvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU1NjM3NjY3OTU2NDA4Nzc3 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“I saw the pitch and I swung and I knew it was over," Pickering recalled. "There was no like thoughts else. It was like ball, swing, home run.” That confidence, and that calmness, are key reasons why Pickering has already made a big impact in her short time as a Sooner. The Texas native arrived in Norman as a highly-touted prospect. Pickering was ranked No. 4 in the 2023 class by Extra Inning Softball and No. 16 by Softball America, and immediately stood out during the Sooners' fall schedule and preseason practices. That earned her significant role in the Sooners' opening weekend. She started three of the team's four games and finished five of 11 at the plate (.455 batting average) with three runs and seven RBI's, landing on the all-tournament team. She leads the top-ranked Sooners in batting average and RBIs. Before the tournament, OU coach Patty Gasso referred to Pickering as a "power hitter" and that proved to be the case in Puerta Vallarta. But what also has stood out to Gasso?