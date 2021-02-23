The closing to the 2021 class wasn’t what Oklahoma was hoping for, but it hasn’t stopped the Sooners from getting a nice jump with 2022. Known as #ChampU22, OU is off to another nice start on the recruiting trail. Following the updated Rivals 250 rankings, the Sooners have five of their six included and three of them made pretty dramatic jumps this time around.

Last update: No. 7 Change: 0 The story: A lot of OU commits made leaps in the rankings, but it wasn’t really possible for Burden. Committed since October, Burden remains a five-star and the No. 1-ranked overall wide receiver in the rankings. Other schools keep coming for Burden, but he still remains solid with the Sooners. Burden has transferred, but it doesn’t feel like that will be something that will affect OU in a negative way. Burden lived up to the billing last season with 31 catches for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Last update: No. 55 Change: +25 The story: Shettron’s breakout season was as a sophomore that put him on the radar as one of the best receivers in the country. His junior season just solidified it. Able to handle the pressure and thrive, Shettron was a key reason Edmond Santa Fe reached the state championship game. Every single year it has felt like Shettron has added more to his game. This time around, he had 61 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last update: No. 31 Change: -1 The story: The only OU commitment to fall, and one spot isn’t exactly falling. Regardless of ranking, OU fans are still beaming with excitement with the addition of Brown earlier this month. Is he a running back? Is he a wide receiver? Brown joked recently on social media he is a WRB, which seems an appropriate combination. There’s still a strong belief Brown will end up as a five-star prospect once he gets back on the field.

Last update: No. 165 Change: +29 The story: McKinzie keeps making his climb, and his play seems to indicate he’s not done just yet moving up the rankings. He’s grown and matured into a pure inside linebacker, and his junior film has shown his constant evolution into one of the best ones in the class. McKinzie has remained solid, thanks in part to his relationship with inside linebackers coach Brian Odom and head coach Lincoln Riley, and there still seems to be nothing to worry about despite Texas Tech always looming in the distance.