There are three parts to the college basketball season. You begin with the non-conference portion. Then you hit conference play and the grind that always exist there. And then it’s the postseason. It’s time for Porter Moser and Oklahoma to enter that second phase. The Sooners begin Big 12 play action vs. No. 6 Texas on Saturday afternoon, and what a way to begin what will be a wild and grueling next couple of months. “The thing about the Big 12 is that, one, there are no nights off,” Moser said. “Two, it's the most physical and well-defended league in the country. They're going to try to take you out of all of your stuff every night. You've got to be physically ready. “There are a lot of opportunities to play high-level games. We're going to get better playing every single night, but you've got to be up for the challenge physically. That's the challenge of every night in the Big 12. There's no game where you look at your schedule and say, 'Well, that should be a W automatically.' There's none of that. Every night, you've got to be physically and mentally ready to be at a high level.” The Sooners enter 9-3 overall. And if you’ve been paying attention to what Brent Venables was trying to get done on the field or on the recruiting trail, a refresher for what you might have missed. Team MVP – Grant Sherfield

The Nevada transfer guard has been as guard as advertised for the Sooners. He’s still the scorer he was the first couple of years, and he’s still that playmaker. There have been a number of games this season already where Sherfield has, to quote Moser, taken OU home down the stretch. He’s averaging 18 points per game, just under four assists per contest and shooting a ridiculous 56 percent from 3-point territory. His command of the offense has been exactly what everybody hoped for. Biggest surprise – Los Uzan

You had a couple of quality contenders here, but we’ll start with the freshman guard who has already played his into the starting rotation. He’s had a game with zero points and nine assists. He’s had a game with nine rebounds. He’s scored in double figures multiple times. He has been someone ready for the moment right out the gate and given OU a second big-time ball handler to go with Sherfield. “That's what stood out to me,” Moser said. “It's his overall game. He's doing a lot. He's making other guys better. His assists down the stretch weren't just like a one-more assist. Then he has nine rebounds. Defensively, he's doing well. He's making other people better. What sticks out to me is that his all-around game is getting better. He adds value in a lot of different ways.” Five points and three assists doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s been his comfort level that has separated Uzan from the rest of the pack. Moser knows he has three elite ball handlers and passers in Uzan, Sherfield and Bijan Cortes. Biggest surprise, Part II – Sam Godwin