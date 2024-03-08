NORMAN — Oklahoma could be down a key player for it's regular-season finale at Texas on Saturday. Starting guard Javian McCollum, who missed the Sooners' 74-71 win over Cincinnati on Tuesday, is a "game-time" decision after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday. "It'll be a game-time decision with Javian based on his pain tolerance, so we'll see how that feels," OU coach Porter Moser said on Friday. "But he's progressing, for sure. It'll be a game-time decision." McCollum suffered the injury during a Monday practice was a surprising scratch against the Bearcats, marking his first missed game of the season. Despite missing their leading scorer, the Sooners (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) did just enough to secure an overtime victory to give them their 20th win of the season, which likely secures their spot in the NCAA Tournament. The junior guard is averaging 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during conference play. Without McCollum, the Sooners opted to start Le'Tre Darthard in his place against the Bearcats. Darthard finished with a team-high 18 points, including a crucial late 3-pointer that helped force overtime, and would likely get the starting nod again if McCollum can't go against Texas. Maks Klanjscek would likely see additional minutes against Texas off the bench if McCollum is unavailable. The senior guard has barely played this season but provided a boost in minutes against the Bearcats, including a stretch of seven-consecutive points that helped keep the Sooners afloat in the second half. "His confidence, you can only build on that because he hasn't been thrust into those situations where the game's been on the line very often," Moser said. "But he is older. He's really confident. He goes against Javian and (Milos Uzan) every single day, so he's confident. I thought he made some key plays to help us win that game, and we definitely have confidence in him to help us tomorrow."

Moser remains confident in Uzan despite tough showing

In addition to McCollum's absence against the Bearcats, Uzan played his worst game of the season. The starting point guard missed his first eight shots, finishing with two points (1/10 shooting) to go with two assists, three founds before fouling out at the end of regulation. After Uzan fouled out, the Sooners turned to Darthard at point guard for the overtime period. It's been a bit of slump for Uzan, who is averaging 8.2 points on 31% shooting in his last five games. But the message remains the same from Moser. "All of I've done is instill how much confidence I do have in him," Moser said. "Nothing's changed. He's a two-year starter. Just so much confidence in him. He's been there day in and day out with us for two years. For him, he just got back in the gym, worked harder. (That's) what you want. Saw film where we could've done some things better, everyone. But no doubt, next game up, put that one behind us. That's all we've done. Nothing but instill tremendous amount of confidence."

Moser seeing 'confidence' in Luke Northweather' game

With John Hugley still sidelined with a knee injury, Northweather has been a steady part of the rotation. Despite some early up and downs, the redshirt freshman has provided good moments in the last couple weeks. Over the last five games, he's averaging four points, three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes per game and has made five 3-pointers during that stretch. There's still room for growth, but there's a reason to be confident in Northweather's development. "I think the thing with Luke is realizing his value just is not solely making a 3," Moser said. "I thought against Houston he had some great defense, had a couple toughness plays, rebounding, defending. He got an offensive rebound kick out, he got us an extra basket there. So we're pouring into that confidence. Like man, you can do other things. It isn't just 100% based on whether you make a 3 or not, and I think that's helping with him shooting better, too. I'm just seeing confidence in other areas of his game that's helping him."

Sooners ready for showdown in Austin