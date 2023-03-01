There comes a point where you just have to stop trying to figure out the Oklahoma basketball team. Because every time you think you have a handle on things, something flips the script.

Like who could have seen Jacob Groves, who had scored 12 points in the previous eight games combined, scoring 16 points with five rebounds in helping OU win at Iowa State on Saturday?

A win at Iowa State, where the Cyclones were 13-1 at Hilton Coliseum entering last weekend. There’s just no rhyme or reason to what has happened with Porter Moser’s club this season.

For that reason, or at least one of the reasons, it’s very hard to predict how the final week of the regular season is going to go down for the Sooners.

All that’s really known is it is another tough assignment, beginning at No. 11 Kansas State at 7 p.m. Wednesday and closing with senior day vs. No. 22 TCU on Saturday.

“I know we’re judged on wins and losses. I get that. I’m in that business,” Moser said. “I really feel we’re good. We just haven’t gotten over the hump.

“It’s just believing and shrinking mistakes and fighting for that. Disappointed in the actual wins and losses, unequivocally. For these guys to keep fighting every single day, there’s no doubt they’re doing that. There’s no doubt they’re believing in it.”

OU needs to win-out this week and get a little help to avoid being the No. 10 seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament. Even if the Sooners end up as the No. 10 seed, nobody is going to look down on them with how next-level grueling the conference was this season.

Still, Moser seems to realize an at-large bid might not be in the cards for the Sooners. But it can’t hurt your chances in Kansas City to put together some strong outings to close out the regular season.

“It’s not over. I don’t care what anyone says. Get on a roll, get on a run,” Moser said. “Last time I checked the winner of the Big 12 tournaments gets an automatic berth. We have two regular season games left. These guys really believe in that.”

For all the unpredictability, though, there are some certainties. OU is going to need the combination of Tanner Groves, Grant Sherfield and Jalen Hill to bring it in Manhattan.

Groves came up big in Ames, especially with 13 rebounds and three blocks. That has to continue the rest of the way, as the clock counts down on his college basketball career.

“I think that everyone in our program still believes in our goals and what we want to accomplish this season,” Groves said. “It’s not out of reach. We can still accomplish those goals.”

* Going back to Jacob Groves, Moser had been preaching about Groves’ ability to keep positive attitude despite the lack of success.

The team needed it, and Jacob needed some good results like what showed up against the Cyclones.

“Jake has been a guy that’s proven he’s knocked down shots,” Moser said. “I just kind of told him, ‘Jacob, if you’re going to guard with intensity, just know in your head it’s going to be between 20-25 minutes.’ Just so he didn’t have any doubt. Like, am I coming out if I miss a couple shots? With him, I said, ‘If you’re really guarding, count on 20-25 minutes.’

“It was really important to get another guy to make shots. So it was great to see him do that. Big, big contributor in the win. I thought he guarded really solid, too. I thought that was a big thing, that he played both ends.”

* Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes announced last week he was stepping away for personal reasons. He’s missed the last two games. He wasn’t practicing with the team, but he was in the building Tuesday afternoon.

Moser gave a quick update.

“Day-to-day. We're welcoming him back with open arms,” Moser said. “It's day-to-day. We're excited. I think it's moving in the right direction. It's about Bijan and him. We love him, and he's welcome with open arms. We're taking it day-by-day, but we're excited about where it's trending.”