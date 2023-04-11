Few players in the country carry a more impressive physical presence than Dallas South Oak Cliff rising junior linebacker Kelvion Riggins . That said, Riggins is far more than a weight room monster putting up 55 tackles, 12.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks for the, now, two-time defending state champions.

During the recent Dallas Under Armour camp, Riggins's physique was marveled at by several coaches on hand, including some of the Under Armour coaching staff. He couldn't help but laugh as they forced some of his South Oak Cliff coaches to confirm he was just a 16-year old sophomore.

And as for how he has developed beyond so many of his peers?

"I do three-a-day workouts. (I've) got to stay in the lab and get big like those college linebackers," Riggins chuckled.

Like any linebacker at a camp, Riggins was well aware he was fighting an uphill battle of covering running backs in man-to-man coverage 40-yards down the field. But he knows that's just part of the game in camp life.

"I was telling coach that, it’s offensive drills sometimes but you’ve got to go ahead and compete," he said. "It’s awesome, it feels great, (I) talked to some great coaches and had some great competition."

Riggins, who hit up Oklahoma on March 25 with hopes of furthering his relationship with the Sooners coaching staff in particular area recruiter Jay Valai who has built a good early relationship with the nation's No. 162 overall player.

"Coach Valai, he’s coming on strong," Riggins laughed. "Just his energy, when I’m around, with nicknames and everything.

"It was a great visit The Sooners are always a great host to me. Out of the many trips I've had up there this time I was able to get the full tour and able to see inside Headington Hall."