OU is done… for 2022?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s the end of October and you could make a valid case that Oklahoma is already done with its 2022 wide receiver class.Not a typo, you read that right. Not the 2021 class, whose signing period is ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news