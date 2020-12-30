Oklahoma fans can hold out hope that team captain and center Creed Humphrey will return to the Sooners for the 2021 season.

Humphrey has deflected all talk about the NFL Draft in preparation for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic vs. Florida on Wednesday night.

If it is indeed his final game, though, what a career he had in Norman.

“To have him for this game is crucial,” H-Back Jeremiah Hall said. “He's a big part of our offense. He's the center of our offense, both on the field and figuratively. But I'm grateful to have him, and I know he's happy to play. And we're going to get this thing rolling for him, and hopefully send him off well.”

Humphrey had this same choice following the 2019 season, and he surprised some by returning for the 2020 year, as unprecedented as it has turned out to be.

And although Humphrey has been quick to defend cornerback Tre Brown on social media, who decided to bypass the game and get ready for the Senior Bowl and the 2021 NFL Draft, Humphrey said that’s just not something he could ever do.

“In my eyes, I started this season, so I want to – I intend to finish it with my team no matter what decision I make,” said Humphrey last week. “If I return next year, if I end up leaving this year, I want to play this last game because I feel like I owe it to the team as a leader on this team, as a captain, that I need to play this game for sure.”

It’s no secret about Humphrey growing up a huge OU fan. Growing up in Shawnee, Okla., he is the definition of a hometown Sooner. It seems crazy to say now based on what he’s meant to the program, but you might remember Humphrey was actually committed to Texas A&M for a cup of coffee period of time before switching to his childhood love.

Ever since cementing himself as the anchor of the offensive line midway through the 2018 season, he has come to epitomize what being a Sooner is all about.

He’s not the flashy name, not up for the Heisman, obviously. But Humphrey has had no trouble doing all the little things necessary and proudly boasts the fact the #SoonerSquad17 class he was in has gone a perfect 4-for-4 in Big 12 championship games.

That mark is 0-3 in bowl games, losing playoff battles vs. SEC schools Georgia (2017), Alabama (2018) and LSU (2019). One last crack to get it right vs. the Gators.

“He's a guy that we all know could leave. But just his character and how he cares for this team and these players, it's a brotherhood,” quarterback Spencer Rattler said. “So big shout-out to Creed for hanging in for one more. And that just makes, I think, all of our comfort levels just better, coaches as well. Just knowing we've got a vet up front that's going to lead us and finish out the season with us.”

If there was one spot where you felt like COVID-19 really hurt the development of a group, it’s offensive line. There’s the physical aspect of it all since all the guys are so big, but there’s the chemistry aspect to it as well.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has always said as much he wants the five best individual players lined up together, it’s more important to have the best quintet out there in terms of how they work with each other.

And with all the uncertainty this season brought, Humphrey was there every step of the way. When the team was 1-2 after back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, he helped set the tone of not panicking, for one, and definitely not throwing in the towel to fast forward to 2021.

The offense wasn’t the well-oiled machine OU fans had grown accustomed to seeing the last few years, but Humphrey helped steady the ship. He challenged himself and the offensive line to get better. It wasn’t the dominant group of years past, but it was one that was figuring it out toward the latter half.

It’s that attitude, mindset that made it almost appropriate that it was into Humphrey’s arm where head coach Lincoln Riley dove for the team photo after OU’s 27-21 victory against Iowa State less than two weeks ago.

Hoping for one more celebratory photo in Arlington after Wednesday night. Would be one heck of a way to go out in style.