The Sooners open their season with four straight home games at Lloyd Noble Center against Central Michigan (Nov. 6), Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 10), Texas State (Nov. 14) and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 17).

The first road trip comes on Nov. 23-24, where the Sooners will play two games against either USC, Seton Hall or Iowa in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, California.

The Sooners then return to Norman for a game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 30. But it won't be at the LNC — the game will be played at McCasland Field House, marking the first time the Sooners will play there since the 2012-13 season and only the second time since 1975.

The Sooners then battle Providence at home for the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Dec 5 before traveling to Tulsa to take on Arkansas for the Crimson and Cardinal Classic at the BOK Center on Dec. 9. The teams have played there each of the last two seasons, splitting the contests.

The non-conference slate wraps up with a home contest against Green Bay (Dec. 16), a game against North Carolina at the Jumpman Classic in Charlotte (Dec. 20) and then back-to-back home games against Central Arkansas (Dec. 28) and Monmouth (Dec. 31).

The 2023-24 season will mark the third campaign under head coach Porter Moser. The Sooners are 34-34 in Moser's two seasons, which includes a 15-17 campaign last year.