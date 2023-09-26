The Big 12 released the conference schedule on Tuesday morning, setting the Sooners' 2023-2024 slate in stone.

Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners finally know their schedule for their final season as Big 12 members.

— The Sooners open conference play on Jan. 6, when they'll take on Iowa State at home.

— With the Big 12 adding four new members, teams will not play a home-and-away series with every other team like they have in the past. The Sooners will have home-and-away series with Iowa State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas.

— The Sooners will host Texas on Jan. 23 before traveling to Austin on March 9, the final game of the regular season.

— The two games in the Bedlam series are separated by just two weeks. The Sooners will play Oklahoma State in Norman on Feb. 10 before playing in Stillwater on Feb. 24.

— The Sooners will play three of the four new teams only once. They travel to Cincinnati on Jan. 20 before hosting the Bearcats on March 5. Otherwise, the Sooners will travel to UCF on Feb. 3, host BYU on Feb. 6 and host Houston on March 2.

— The Houston game will feature Kelvin Sampson, the Hoosiers' head coach who previously led the Sooners to the Final Four in 2002.

— The Sooners face an early tough test on Jan. 13, when they travel to Lawrence and take on Kansas. The Sooners haven't won in Lawrence since 1993.

— The Sooners are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Moser, who enters his third season at the helm in Norman. The Sooners finished last season with a 15-17 record.

— The Sooners open the season at home against Central Michigan on Nov. 6.