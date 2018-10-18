OU midseason freshmen report
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
All the talk heading into the season was how the four-game redshirt rule might alter how coaches use their young kids, but it’s hard to see evidence of too much of that at Oklahoma.The Sooners are ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news