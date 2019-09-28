Not many times a 58-yard run against you is going to end up being one of the plays of the game, but that was certainly the case in Oklahoma’s 55-16 win against Texas Tech.

OU led 24-7 when it appeared Tech was about to score on a 60-yard run, but safety Delarrin Turner-Yell never gave up on the play.

Knocked ‘em out at the 2 yard line, and the Sooners kept the Red Raiders out of the end zone.

“If they don’t do that (score) at the end of it, there are three more downs to obviously get a stop and an opportunity to get a takeaway even to eliminate any points being had,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I think if you had to circle one play, probably my favorite play of that day other than the takeaway late.”

Head coach Lincoln Riley was in the same boat, saying it was one of the plays of the game. The defense seemed energized by the effort, including a big third down pass breakup by fellow safety Pat Fields to force the field goal.

“Huge, really huge. It’s not a touchdown at the end of the day,” Turner-Yell said. “Kicking field goals – you can’t beat us counting on 3s. Very big play by Pat Fields.”

Effort and execution that was on display a bunch for the defense. OU held Tech to 1-14 on third down conversions and 1-3 on fourth down. OU forced three three-and-outs to begin the game and allowed a mere 15 yards on 11 plays to begin the game.

OU has yet to allow a point in the first quarter this season.