OU notebook: Turner-Yell’s play stands out
Not many times a 58-yard run against you is going to end up being one of the plays of the game, but that was certainly the case in Oklahoma’s 55-16 win against Texas Tech.
OU led 24-7 when it appeared Tech was about to score on a 60-yard run, but safety Delarrin Turner-Yell never gave up on the play.
Knocked ‘em out at the 2 yard line, and the Sooners kept the Red Raiders out of the end zone.
“If they don’t do that (score) at the end of it, there are three more downs to obviously get a stop and an opportunity to get a takeaway even to eliminate any points being had,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I think if you had to circle one play, probably my favorite play of that day other than the takeaway late.”
Head coach Lincoln Riley was in the same boat, saying it was one of the plays of the game. The defense seemed energized by the effort, including a big third down pass breakup by fellow safety Pat Fields to force the field goal.
“Huge, really huge. It’s not a touchdown at the end of the day,” Turner-Yell said. “Kicking field goals – you can’t beat us counting on 3s. Very big play by Pat Fields.”
Effort and execution that was on display a bunch for the defense. OU held Tech to 1-14 on third down conversions and 1-3 on fourth down. OU forced three three-and-outs to begin the game and allowed a mere 15 yards on 11 plays to begin the game.
OU has yet to allow a point in the first quarter this season.
Walker gets the call
Another shakeup at offensive line, but this one wasn’t by offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s choosing. With right tackle Adrian Ealy out because of injury, right guard Tyrese Robinson moved to right tackle, while redshirt freshman Brey Walker made his first career start at right guard.
The offense accumulated 642 total yards, including 219 in the first quarter.
As for Ealy, sounds like it’s a waiting game.
“Week-to-week right now,” Riley said. “Doesn’t look to be long term. It’s indefinite.”
Bridges makes the move
Is it a big move or is it not? Either way, Trejan Bridges moving from wide receiver to defensive back was a story this week.
Bridges started to see action at nickel in the second half, but actually ended up committing two penalties in his limited action.
“It's one of those things,” Grinch said. “We so badly want to get him out there. Rip the band aid off in terms of lining up on defense. It's one thing to say a guy is going to take a look at another position, it's another thing to go out there and game day. It's another thing to do it in the indoor in practice, then to do it in a Big 12 football game.
“That's just something that needs to have happened. Try to be aggressive in coverage, and kind of the second one is an oddball play in terms of the guy is going to the ground and getting a hand in the face. No, excited that we had a chance to work with him the last couple of weeks so we'll kind of see how that goes.”
Brkic comes through with kicks
Following a public intoxication arrest last weekend, kicker Calum Sutherland was nowhere to be found Saturday.
Instead, it was Gabe Brkic handling the kickoffs and field goals. Couldn’t have gone any better for him as he nailed his two field goal attempts, was perfect on extra points and had seven of his nine kicks result in touchbacks.
“Great. It was swirling out there. With our south end zone closed now it’s even different than it was my first year here,” Riley said. “It’s changed a little bit. He handled it well. I think having a really good snapper and an experienced holder in Connor McGinnis helped settle him in and give him confidence. He executed well.”
Preacher returns
It wasn’t just CeeDee Lamb who made a big impact for OU’s offense after having a limited role in the initial three games.
Running back Trey Sermon, as fresh as can be, found the end zone twice en route to rushing for 76 yards on seven carries.
“I thought we performed pretty good,” Sermon said. “We stayed focused throughout the game. I feel like our ceiling is still pretty high and there’s a lot of things we can improve on. But I feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”
Sermon also had a crucial blitz pickup on a fourth down conversion in the first half.