Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL083Y1VlZGhSS2tZP3NpPWNDd1E0eW9tRFZjQVB5ZUM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NORMAN — For months, Oklahoma's wide receiver group has been touted for its depth, talent and experience. Even with the season-ending injury to Jayden Gibson, the Sooners' wide receivers still have an argument as one of the deepest position groups in the SEC. With experienced players like Deion Burks, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Nic Anderson leading the way, true sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold will have a ton of high-caliber weapons at his disposal. But when the Sooners released their official depth chart on Sunday, a difference face was listed as a co-starter at wide receiver. That'd be Brenen Thompson, who has become an under-the-radar leader for OU since the offseason. "What I love the most about Brenen Thompson, he’s become one of our best leaders," OU coach Brent Venables said on Monday. "Incredibly vocal. Really bright young guy that really cares about his teammates." Thompson's inclusion at the top of the two-deep was a surprise for some, but it's a testament to how much he's grown. The junior played just 30 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, in his first season with the Sooners, and was largely utilized as a deep-play threat. Despite the minimal playing time, he caught seven passes for 241 yards, finishing with a team-best 34.4 yards per reception. But Venables emphasized that Thompson has emerged as a more versatile receiver. "He can run the entire route tree," Venables said. "He’s focused on not being labeled as just a nine-route or go-ball guy... So he’s done a great job, whether it’s the curls, the mesh, the digs, (the crosses in) the middle of the field. Shows great toughness and durability. Had the most yardage of any of our receivers through the course of fall camp. S "... He’s competed and played at a really high level and (at a) physical, tough level for a smaller-diminutive guy. So really proud of his growth as a player, but every bit as much as one of our vocal leaders on offense. Just plays with tremendous, tremendous effort all the time.”

Advertisement

Venables clarifies the kicking situation

Last week, Venables said the battle between Zac Schmit and Tyler Keltner would continue through the weekend. When the depth chart was released, there was an "OR" listed between both of their names. But Venables clarified what the situation will be for Friday's opener against Temple. Schmit will handle kickoffs, while Keltner will be the field-goal kicker to start the season. In addition to offering clarity, Venables also compared Schmit's growth to a former OU quarterback. "I’s a clean slate," Venables said. "This is a developmental game. I think sometimes in sports, we’re too quick to judge someone at any point in time in their career. I think it’s fair, too, that you get a large sample size and we haven’t done things like we need to do. That’s fair as well. But I do think this is a developmental game. "You look at a guy like Spencer Rattler, who played here, and I don’t think a lot of people thought should be the quarterback. Then he goes on to South Carolina and has an outstanding year, and I think he’s doing pretty good in the NFL. My point with that is, look at all the growth and maturity and decision-making and precision. Guys just get better. The more you play, the better you get. That’s typically what you see from freshman year to senior year. It’s some level of trending and upward trajectory, if there’s no externals factors out there. "... I’ve got a lot of confidence in both (Keltner and Schmit) based on what I saw from the spring and summer."

Venables offers simple explanation for the choices at returner

Starting safety Billy Bowman and Farooq will man the kick returner spots. At punt returner, it'll be true sophomore Peyton Bowen, who is the presumed starter next to Bowman in the Sooners' secondary. Special teams have been a real emphasis for the Sooners since the offseason following another disappointing campaign in 2023, when they finished 123rd in special teams efficiency. While there may be concern about the injury risk to Bowman and Bowen on special teams, Venables made it clear that the coaching staff can't let that be a factor. "They're really good players, and they're good with the ball in their hands," Venables said. "They both have a a natural knack for it. And then you look around, whether it's the NFL or college football, the best players are out there in playmaking positions and you can get hurt in any position. Every position, you're a target. We've gotten hurt — Billy's gotten hurt not returning. He's gotten hurt returning. And Peyton Bowen's gotten hurt. He's pulled (hamstrings), hurt his hand a year ago, not returning. "So, I think that my responsibility is to put the best guys in position to make plays, and those are guys that have a real knack for fielding the ball and getting vertical quick. They got good natural instincts for it.”

Gavin Sawchuk, Jovantae Barnes listed as co-starters