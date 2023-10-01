NORMAN — The Sooners will be without a key defensive player the rest of the season. OU coach Brent Venables confirmed after Saturday’s 50-20 win over Iowa State that Justin Harrington underwent season-ending ACL surgery on Thursday. Harrington suffered the injury during the Sooners’ game against SMU. Venables said Harrington, a fifth-year senior, is seeking another year of eligibility. “Hate that for Justin,” Venables said. “But he’s gonna try to get another year (of eligibility). It looks like that’ll likely take place, but that has to go through its process after the season. Hate that for him… But Justin’s a great leader. If he stood up here right now in front of a mic, y’all would just melt with his perspective, his toughness, his love for his teammates. “He’s a special guy. He’ll be a big part of helping us lead and (continuing to) encourage our guys and bring our the best in them.”

It’s unfortunate news for Harrington, who was poised to play a big role for the Sooners this season. He started the first two games at the cheetah position, recording six tackles and an interception. Now, Harrington will look to bounce back in 2024.

Brenen Thompson shows his speed

The former Texas transfer suffered an ankle injury early this season, which has kept him off the field. But Thompson made his season debut on Saturday and showed why he’s an explosive player. His first catch of the season came early in the second quarter, when OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel found him for a 54-yard reception. Thompson finished the game with two catches for 62 yards. “It felt amazing,” Thompson said after the game. “It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. I obviously had some stuff early in the season, worked through that, and it was just great to be out there with the guys.”

Venables said Jovantae Barnes not fully healthy

Marcus Major again started and saw the majority of the backfield work, with Gavin Sawchuk seeing backup work. One thing that was notable? Barnes didn’t see a snap for the second consecutive game. When asked about Barnes’ lack of involvement, Venables said the sophomore running back is still dealing with an injury and surgery he had back in spring. “He’s not fully healthy,” Venables said, “and I don’t know what the percentage would be, but he had the surgery late in the spring and it’s just kind of a funky spot. That’s the main reason.” Barnes has appeared in three games this season, recording 28 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Peyton Bowen does it again

Bowen has shown his potential on defense, but he’s also proven something else. He can have a significant impact on special teams. The true freshman recorded a punt block in the second quarter on Saturday, which resulted in a safety. It was a big play, as it gave the Sooners a 30-20 lead. Zach Schmit made a field goal on the next possession, turning the punt block into a five-point play. Bowen also became the first OU player to have multiple blocks in a season since 2004. Bowen’s first punt block came against SMU. “The little details of the game are not too much for him,” Venables said. “A lot of times, for freshmen, they are. What I love about Peyton is he comes in every day. He's hungry, willing to do whatever. He wants to help in any way. He's really a selfless guy and an instinctual guy. Good football players just make plays. But scheme-wise and stuff, he understands the details and the precision that's required. And then he's skilled on top of that.” Bowen added four total tackles to his stat line on Saturday.

