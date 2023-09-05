NORMAN — Playing complementary football on both sides of the ball was a significant focus for Oklahoma during the offseason, particularly because it was an issue that hurt the Sooners in 2022. The offense ranked sixth nationally in plays per game (78.4) while ranking fifth lowest in average time of possession (just over 26 minutes per game). The Sooners often played at a blistering pace, which left the defense on the field for most of the game. For reference, the Sooners’ defense averaged 82 snaps per game last season, which led to some fatigue issues at the end of games. But the Sooners did much better of controlling the tempo in Saturday’s opener against Arkansas State. The offense logged 90 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, while the defense played just 52. That snap deferential of 38 would’ve been the largest of any game last season for the Sooners. Jeff Lebby and the Sooners clearly made an effort to control the pace against the Red wolves. The Sooners’ possessed the ball for 36:56 of game time — their highest TOP in any game last season was 30:19 — which clearly had a positive impact on the defense, too. “I felt like when we wanted to play fast and go fast, we were able to do so with guys still being able to execute the play clean,” Lebby said on Monday. “Then I think we did a nice job when we wanted to pull back a little bit and chew some clock, making sure we were putting our guys in good position. It was good to see kind of both ends of it.”

While the Sooners were easily able to establish their preferred tempo against Arkansas State, it may not be so easy this Saturday against SMU. The Mustangs last season averaged 79.9 plays per game, the fourth highest in the country, and ran 82 plays in last weekend’s 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech.

Both teams will be looking to dictate the pace on Saturday, which makes it important for OU coach Brent Venables and the Sooners to establish their own brand of complementary football. “Offense wants to stay on the field, defense wants to get off the field. It’s always important,” Venables said Tuesday. “All the stats are gonna align with things that you desire when that’s the case. The challenge is going to be greater this week for obvious reasons. You’re looking at a team that’s probably got more depth and certainly got more experience. Arkansas State was a very young team. “This is (an SMU) team that has 15 seniors starting between the offense and the defense. That’s a bunch of seniors. Senior teams play with maturity, usually. They play with a different level of confidence. Your fundamentals are usually better. Moments aren’t too big… My expectation is that we continue to push and strive and hopefully execute to where we continue to complement one another. For us to have that kind of season that we desire, it’s gonna take that.”

Injury updates

Venables said there were no immediate updates for WR Drake Stoops, LB Dasan McCullough and QB Davis Beville, who all excited last Saturday’s with injuries. “​​Don't know anything different today,” Venables said. “Don't have any idea whether or not those guys will be available. Dasan, we (initially thought it) might be a high-sprain component. It doesn't look like that's the case at all. And I think Drake was ready to go back in the game on Saturday. “(Beville) might be another week or so. The issue for him is ankle sprain. Probably a (high-sprain) component there.” Venables confirmed that R Mason Thomas and Gavin Sawchuk will be available against SMU. OU receiver DJ Graham also announced on Tuesday that he’ll be undergoing surgery. Venables did not address Graham’s health during his press conference.

Venables encouraged by Adepoju Adebowore's progress