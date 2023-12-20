NORMAN — By the time Brent Venables arrived for his press conference before 11 a.m., Oklahoma's checklist for early signing day was nearly complete. The Sooners had already inked 26 of its 27 scholarship players in the 2024 class, with Venables taking the time in his opening statement to speak on every signee. The only player that hadn't signed just yet? Four-star running back Taylor Tatum. But before the press conference was over, Venables was informed by an OU spokesperson that Tatum had officially signed. That was the last domino to fall, completing the Sooners' 2024 class that's ranked sixth nationally, per Rivals. Compared to the last two seasons, it was a quick and easy morning for the Sooners. Yet, it still ended with the Sooners' third-straight top-10 class. "Really excited about this group of players that we’re bringing in," Venables said." Expected to be about 13 on defense and 14 on offense as of right now. But I would be remiss if I didn’t... thank our staff just for the relentlessness, for all their work in helping put together a top notch recruiting class, building the program the right way with amazing people. It goes without saying that this isn’t the last month or so that they had been working tirelessly. It’s really several years in the making. "This is our third class that we’ve signed here in the 25 months. I think this is our best one, only the test of time will tell."

Venables credits OU baseball staff with Tatum, James Nesta signings

Tatum and James Nesta, a three-star linebacker, aren't just important signings for Venables and the Sooners. They'll be dual-sport athletes, playing baseball for Oklahoma in the spring. The ability to play both sports was a priority for both players, and Venables credited OU baseball coach Skip Johnson and his staff for their contributions to both recruitments. "James Nesta (is) a multi-sport guy who's gonna play baseball," Venables said. "He's a pitcher who throws over 90 miles per hour. I really appreciate coach Johnson and the baseball staff. They played a critical part in recruiting James as well and giving him an opportunity to pursue both. He looks like Danny Stutsman except, instead of 235 (pounds), he's about 215 right now. But he's got great length and just a great frame. He can run. And, man, he'll smack you like a rattlesnake. He's very explosive, natural and speedy-contact hitter. Great instincts and range. I think he can play all three linebacking positions. "(Tatum's) a home run hitter at running back, his power, speed, his instincts, just very reminiscent of some other great backs that we’ve had from East Texas. And some of the skillset, he’s got great size and power, tremendous baseball player, that’s going to play baseball here at the University of Oklahoma. Again another fist-bump to coach Johnson and the staff, for all of their help in facilitating the recruitment."

Venables with an eye on the SEC

The 2024 recruiting cycle was a unique for the Sooners, for several reasons. The main one, though, is that this recruiting class will play its first season as part of the SEC. That, combined with the increased activity in the transfer portal, made it even more crucial for the Sooners to land players that can build a foundation. "Recruiting’s always been competitive," Venables said. "But you’re going to go to a conference now that the resources are very real everywhere you go. That are either every bit as good if not better than what you have. You’ve got to be resourceful. Certainly you’ve got to be committed to our philosophy... But as college football is becoming more and more transactional, we want to continue to be relational. I believe that has longevity and sustainability. "But at the same time, things have changed dramatically in the last three years in college football. That goes without saying. And the fluidity of rosters is a very real thing. The lack of stability of rosters is a very real thing. And so we’ve got to be adjustable and adaptable and be aggressive along the way. Not just reactive, but proactive. And I believe that’s the vision and the philosophy that is shared throughout our university and community.”

Venables gives further insight into team's future roster plans