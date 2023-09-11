NORMAN — Most people expected Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk to take the reins on the Sooners’ running back room in 2023.

However, the play of Tawee Walker through the first two weeks has thrown an unexpected wrench in those plans.

After making his first collegiate start against Arkansas State, the walk-on recorded a career performance in the Sooners’ 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday. Despite Marcus Major getting the start, Walker dominated the backfield touches and finished with 142 total yards on 24 touches.

Walker saw 21 carries and turned them into 117 yards, while Major, Barnes and Sawchuk combined for 45 yards on 11 carries. Walker, simply, has been the Sooners’ most productive and most consistent running back through two weeks.

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby reiterated his confidence in the top four running backs during his press conference on Monday.

“(Walker) had the most production on Saturday,” Lebby said. “I do like the fact that we have four guys. We got four guys who are incredibly capable. We have four guys who have incredible trust with the entire staff and I think can play at any given time. The stress, I think, is being able to get 2 (Barnes) and 27 (Sawchuk) going as they've work themselves into being in a really good position.”

While Walker has impressed early, Barnes and Sawchuk’s lack of involvement has been noteworthy.Through two games, Barnes has played just 32 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, recording 15 carries for 54 yards. Sawchuk made his season debut against SMU, playing just three snaps and recording one carry. For reference, Walker and Major have played 58 and 53 snaps, respectively. Walker leads the running backs in carries with 29.

While Lebby said last week that the Sooners will feed the “hot hand”, Lebby did say on Monday that Barnes and Sawchuk are healthy and their roles will increase as the season continues.

“We talked about it earlier, but we want to get 2 and 27 going,” Lebby said. “We absolutely do. That’s something that’ll be important for us this week as we move forward and making decisions for Saturday.”