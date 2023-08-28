NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has said that six or seven wide receivers could see the field in Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State.

It looks like it could be a similar situation with the running backs.

With position battles continuing through this week, Lebby said the plan is for the Sooners to play “multiple guys” at different spots. In fact, four different running backs could see carries on Saturday.

That includes a player that’s often been overlooked the past two seasons.

“Jovantae (Barnes) was obviously sprinkled in a little more throughout the season than Gavin (Sawchuk) was, but both those guys look to do big things this fall,” Lebby said during Monday’s press conference. “With Marcus (Major), he’s had a really good camp. I’ve talked a lot about him. Excited about where he’s at.

“And then you’ll see Tawee (Walker) as well. Tawee has had an incredible camp and had a great spring. This dude plays the game the way you want it to be played, with a ton of toughness. Excited for him.”

For months it’s been projected that Barnes and Sawchuk will dominate the backfield in 2023, considering how well the young duo played in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl. But Sawchuk was limited with an injury earlier in fall camp, allowing other running backs to step up. Lebby has praised Major repeatedly during fall camp, suggesting that the redshirt senior could play a prominent role in the offense this season.

Walker arrived at Oklahoma prior to last season as a walk-on but didn’t play much, totaling 19 touches in 2022. But it sounds like the junior will have an opportunity against Arkansas State to prove he deserves a bigger role this season.

While Barnes and Sawchuk may eventually rise to the top of the depth chart, Lebby said the Sooners may go with the “hot hand” early in the season.

“​​You talk about target touches for sure, but as you get into the flow of a game (you) understand who’s got the hot hand, subbing when we need to sub and when guys are tired inside the flow of a drive," Lebby said. "It’s different week to week and series to series. That’ll play out differently every single week.”