OU notepad: Multiple running backs to see action against Arkansas State
NORMAN — Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has said that six or seven wide receivers could see the field in Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State.
It looks like it could be a similar situation with the running backs.
With position battles continuing through this week, Lebby said the plan is for the Sooners to play “multiple guys” at different spots. In fact, four different running backs could see carries on Saturday.
That includes a player that’s often been overlooked the past two seasons.
“Jovantae (Barnes) was obviously sprinkled in a little more throughout the season than Gavin (Sawchuk) was, but both those guys look to do big things this fall,” Lebby said during Monday’s press conference. “With Marcus (Major), he’s had a really good camp. I’ve talked a lot about him. Excited about where he’s at.
“And then you’ll see Tawee (Walker) as well. Tawee has had an incredible camp and had a great spring. This dude plays the game the way you want it to be played, with a ton of toughness. Excited for him.”
For months it’s been projected that Barnes and Sawchuk will dominate the backfield in 2023, considering how well the young duo played in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl. But Sawchuk was limited with an injury earlier in fall camp, allowing other running backs to step up. Lebby has praised Major repeatedly during fall camp, suggesting that the redshirt senior could play a prominent role in the offense this season.
Walker arrived at Oklahoma prior to last season as a walk-on but didn’t play much, totaling 19 touches in 2022. But it sounds like the junior will have an opportunity against Arkansas State to prove he deserves a bigger role this season.
While Barnes and Sawchuk may eventually rise to the top of the depth chart, Lebby said the Sooners may go with the “hot hand” early in the season.
“You talk about target touches for sure, but as you get into the flow of a game (you) understand who’s got the hot hand, subbing when we need to sub and when guys are tired inside the flow of a drive," Lebby said. "It’s different week to week and series to series. That’ll play out differently every single week.”
Ted Roof gives clarity on defensive play calling duties
It’s a question that’s been asked since OU coach Brent Venables hired Roof as defensive coordinator. Given Venables’ experience as a defensive coordinator, how much control does Roof have when it comes to calling plays on game day?
Roof provided some clarity on Monday.
“I do (call the plays), and then if he wants to override something and call something, then he does. And that’s how we roll. It’s no different than a lot of places.
“He has input in everything we do. He’s the head coach and he is a very strong, powerful, positive leader. So that’s how it goes.”
Savion Byrd becoming ‘dependable’
After struggling with inconsistency the past two seasons, the redshirt sophomore has emerged as the likely starter at left guard entering the season.
For Lebby, it’s about the work he’s put in on and off the field.
“This is a young man that’s got an incredible amount of ability and plays with a toughness and an edge and a demeanor about him that we need and we want,” Lebby said. “He has become accountable. He has become dependable. He’s taken care of things outside of this building, which in turn has created consistency for him inside the building, and that’s been huge. That’s something we talked about last spring, is if we can get the best version of Savion, man, we’ve got the chance to have a special player.
“We’re doing that right now. He’s doing that. Credit to him. There’s been a ton of maturity through the process.”
Broadcast info for Saturday's game
The Sooners' game against Arkansas State kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.