NORMAN — It's been a pretty good week for Porter Moser and Oklahoma. On Monday, the Sooners snagged an 89-59 win in their season opener against Central Michigan. On Wednesday, the Sooners signed Dayton Forsythe and Kuol Atak in the early signing period to their 2024 class. On Friday, the Sooners will try to keep the momentum going against Mississippi Valley State (7 p.m., ESPN+). Here's a look at what Moser said during his 10-minute chat with the media on Thursday:

Forsythe, Atak signings

Signing Forsythe, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, was the best of both worlds for Moser. The Dale High School guard is one of the top prospects in the state, and he grew up an OU fan. But for Moser, the best part is that Forsythe fits exactly how Moser wants to play. "He was just a huge priority for us," Moser said. "Being from the state of Oklahoma, being a two-time state champion and vying for another one this year, he's got so many off-the-chart championship intangibles. High, high IQ. Tough. Athletic. He can shoot it. The ball goes where it needs to go, and I think people are gonna love him here. To see him on his visit, his mother showed me pictures of him in a Buddy Hield jersey. And then to sit there and talk to him at breakfast about wanting to help the Sooners win, you just get excited about young guys like that. And he's really good. "I think, for me, that’s nice that he’s the top player in the state, but for me, he fit us. He fit us, and that’s the other thing. Does he fit your system? Does he fit what you’re about? Yeah, he’s the No. 1 player in the state, so it’s great that we kept him home—because it got a little tricky there. Villanova came in and offered him late, and they’ve got a lot of success with guys like Dayton and true point guards. And he’s a true point guard, but I play multiple point guards. He’s physical enough to handle guys getting up in him. He’s just a competitor. He doesn’t get rattled." Atak, a 6-foot-9 forward that is also a Rivals three-star prospect, brings length, size, athleticism and shooting to the Sooners. "He’s 6-9 with a 6-11 wingspan, and we identified him as one of the best shooters in the country," Moser said. "He can really, really shoot. He’s going to continue to gain strength. He really wants to be good, but he’s another one that I just think, in what we do—up-tempo — he’s athletic, 6-9, to be able to play that pace and to be able to shoot like he can— I thought we added two really good guys who fit us that are really good.”

Sooners looking to attack the rim

The Sooners shot 30 free throws on Monday, which is more than they attempted in any game last season. Moser said that's very intentional. With recent rule changes decreasing the number of charges that are called, Moser is encouraging his team to attack the paint. "We’re trying to smash the paint," Moser said. "Create contact in the paint because they’re calling it. We have more speed, guys who can get downhill and draw fouls. It was intentional. Trying to get to the bonus before the other team. Trying to be more disciplined with us showing our hands and get to that foul line. I thought it was huge. "We got to the bonus first in both halves. Guys were really trying to hit the paint and draw fouls. John (Hugley) is a load down there and drew fouls. Sam drew a foul down there. We have post players who can draw the fouls. The whole country – you’re seeing that, trying to initiate the contact going to the rim because it’s being called on the defense a lot."

Milos Uzan, Javian McCollum dynamic