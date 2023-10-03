NORMAN — Is Brent Venables worried about last year’s loss to Texas having an impact on this season?

The short answer? Not at all.

The Longhorns defeated the Sooners last season in dominating fashion, leaving Cotton Bowl Stadium with a 49-0. The 2022 Sooners were 3-2 heading into the Red River Rivalry and were also without Dillon Gabriel, who was injured the previous week against TCU. The offense simply never got going without their starting quarterback.

But the circumstances are much different for this year’s Sooners, who are 5-0 and look significantly improved on defense. Plus, Gabriel is fully healthy and ready to go for Saturday’s game.

The Longhorns, however, are a nearly a seven-point betting favorite this weekend to beat the Sooners for a second-consecutive year. But Venables feels this year’s matchup should be different.

“Usually you say the momentum a year ago shouldn’t have anything to do with this year,” Venables said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We’ve got a much different team. Many of the players in our locker room weren’t here. But there’s certainly many that were. I don’t want to skirt over that issue. But it’s always important. I want to win every year. Every game, whether it’s this week or was last week.

“There have been some (winning streaks in the rivalry). I don’t know what that exactly looks like. We need to play well this week. That’s the expectation, that’s what we’re working for, that’s what we’re preparing for, that’s what our guys should expect, if they have a great week of work. And again, we should be a confident football team, going against another confident football team.”

Saturday's matchup is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.