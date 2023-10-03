OU notepad: Sooners a 'different team' heading into this year's Texas game
NORMAN — Is Brent Venables worried about last year’s loss to Texas having an impact on this season?
The short answer? Not at all.
The Longhorns defeated the Sooners last season in dominating fashion, leaving Cotton Bowl Stadium with a 49-0. The 2022 Sooners were 3-2 heading into the Red River Rivalry and were also without Dillon Gabriel, who was injured the previous week against TCU. The offense simply never got going without their starting quarterback.
But the circumstances are much different for this year’s Sooners, who are 5-0 and look significantly improved on defense. Plus, Gabriel is fully healthy and ready to go for Saturday’s game.
The Longhorns, however, are a nearly a seven-point betting favorite this weekend to beat the Sooners for a second-consecutive year. But Venables feels this year’s matchup should be different.
“Usually you say the momentum a year ago shouldn’t have anything to do with this year,” Venables said during Tuesday’s press conference. “We’ve got a much different team. Many of the players in our locker room weren’t here. But there’s certainly many that were. I don’t want to skirt over that issue. But it’s always important. I want to win every year. Every game, whether it’s this week or was last week.
“There have been some (winning streaks in the rivalry). I don’t know what that exactly looks like. We need to play well this week. That’s the expectation, that’s what we’re working for, that’s what we’re preparing for, that’s what our guys should expect, if they have a great week of work. And again, we should be a confident football team, going against another confident football team.”
Saturday's matchup is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
‘Poise’ will be important for both quarterbacks
Saturday will feature the first ever battle between Gabriel and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Ewers has played well this season. He’s averaging nearly 300 total yards per game and completing over 65% of his passes to go with 15 total touchdowns and only one interception. The spotlight will be on Gabriel, too, who ranks in the top 15 in nearly every statistical category.
Venables’ advice to the quarterbacks? Play with poise.
“Don’t try to force the issue,” Venables said. “Let the game come to you. But all successful quarterbacks will be the first ones to tell you they’re successful because they’re surrounded by pretty good parts. That’s a good line. That’s a good running game. That’s quality receivers that get open and that can block in the run game. A defense that will complement them, put them in tough positions. But poise is incredibly important at that position without question. Everybody looks to that person from a leadership standpoint, a focus standpoint, sometimes emotionally as well. But that goes with that position.
“From a leadership standpoint, a lot is on that guy. He’s got to have some special qualities. Both of those quarterbacks have special qualities. Both of them have been playing the position for a long, long time. Quinn certainly playing at Southlake there in Dallas, and then going to both Ohio State and Texas. He’s been in as big of an arena as you can be in both high school and college. So both of them are incredibly well equipped to have the right poise.”
Running game continues to be an emphasis
The Sooners’ backfield has only gotten more confusing as the season has continued. The Sooners as a whole are averaging 157.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the Big 12.
Redshirt senior Marcus Major has started and seen the bulk of the work the last two games. He now leads the Sooners in carries (51) and yards (199), but has posted a yards-per-carry average of 3.9. Meanwhile Tawee Walker — who is second on the team in carries (38) and yards (193) and leads the Sooners in YPC (5.1) — has only seen nine carries in the past two games. Gavin Sawchuk hasn’t regained that explosive form he showed in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl, taking just 17 carries for 49 yards. To top it off, Jovantae Barnes didn’t play against Cincinnati or Iowa State, and Venables acknowledged the second-year running back isn’t fully healthy.
The Longhorns’ defense isn’t going to do the Sooners any favors. The Longhorns rank 17th nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 94.6 yards per game. But Venables knows the Sooners will have to find success on the ground.
“We want to continue to improve in our run game and in every part of, all of our schemes, both sides of the ball,” Venables said. “We’re not where we need to be yet. It always has been an important part of this game. You peel it all the way back, rushing the football is incredibly important. The team that is better at running the ball and the turnover margin, the big-play margin will have a big impact on the game.”