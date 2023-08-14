NORMAN — It’s a busy time in Oklahoma. The Sooners are less than three weeks away from their season-opening game against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2. On Saturday, the Sooners participated in their first full scrimmage. On Monday, they wrapped up their ninth fall practice. OU coach Brent Venables met with the media after Monday’s practice, discussing the team’s scrimmage, the improvement on defense and more. He’s an overview of his 20-minute media availability:

Venables talks ‘incredibly competitive’ scrimmage

Including special teams, the Sooners’ scrimmage consisted of 127 plays. Venables said the team came out of the scrimmage mostly healthy, other than minor injuries ‘here or there.’ “Really good work back and forth,” Venables said. “Big plays on both sides of the ball. (It was) really pleasing to see. You can be mad at both sides or be happy with both sides. That’s a great thing. Incredibly competitive. All good on good work. And still working at developing depth charts and seeing who can play consistency and knows what to do and plays fast and aggressive. And developing the team. I like our leadership. “We’ve still got a long way to go. (It’s) not coach speak, we’ve just got a lot we’ve got to improve on. But we’ve got, from Saturday, three weeks. Every day counts. We’re a week away from school starting so we’ve got to make all these days count. I like the spirit of the team. We’re in a good spot. And again, I love the competition on both sides of the ball. We’ve got some young guys in some spots that are growing up really really fast. Love seeing them get in there and get an opportunity with different groups and sub packages to see what they can do.” Venables said the team will do another full scrimmage on Wednesday, and then a ‘half scrimmage’ later in the week.

Starting cornerback spot still up for grabs

It’s long been assumed that fifth-year veteran Woodi Washington, who Venables said has been the most consistent cornerback in fall camp, would claim one of the starting cornerback spots. However, there has been an intense competition for who will start alongside him. Through a couple weeks, it appears it’s a battle that includes Kendel Dolby, Gentry Williams, Jasiah Wagoner and Makari Vickers. “The competition’s been great,” Venables said. “Love that group of guys, and just trying to strain them, get them ready and get them game-ready. Dolby’s a guy that’s actually played some college football, and he’s had a really good camp. (He’s had) a better camp than he had spring. Makari Vickers is having a better camp than he had spring, not that that’s earth-shattering there, just making improvement that you want those guys to make. Really, the whole group is improving. So, I’m really excited about that group of guys, about the improvement they’ve made. “Everybody else is fighting for the same opportunity right now. Nobody’s pulled ahead of anybody.”

Defensive line progress has been ‘good and bad’

Considering the lack of consistent production last season, the defensive line has been one of the bigger focuses during fall camp. The Sooners did add veterans Da’Jon Terry and Davon Sears via the transfer portal to help with that group, but Venables said there’s still a lot to work on. “We’re working on all the little things,” Venables said. “Just having eye discipline, constricting gaps, executing with good timing and pad level and footwork. So, again, it was OK (in the scrimmage), not amazing. We got work to do. Discipline, do the little things right, play physical, play with low pads and move with our great footwork and the fundamentals and the hands and the feet, and all that. So, not where we want to be yet, by any stretch.”

Updates on Gavin Sawchuk, Daylan Smothers