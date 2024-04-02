NORMAN — The search for definitive answers on the offensive line took a hit this week.

OU coach Brent Venables confirmed Tuesday that center Troy Everett will undergo surgery on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of spring practices. Everett, who was seen wearing a knee brace during Tuesday's practice, suffered the injury during practice on March 28.

"We got some bad news with Troy Everett. He's going to have a surgery, but we hope to see him back by the end of fall camp or so," Venables said. "If anybody can do it, he will... We've got great doctors and a great plan for him. He's gonna have his surgery tomorrow."

That is a significant hit to the Sooners' offensive line, which has been the biggest question mark heading into spring practices. The Sooners are replacing essentially their entire starting lineup from last season, including Andrew Raym, Tyler Guyton, McKade Mettauer, Cayden Green and Walter Rouse. The Sooners added nine offensive lineman via the incoming freshman class and the transfer portal during the offseason.

Everett appeared in 10 games last season and made four starts, playing 398 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The redshirt junior projected to be the starting center heading into the fall.

Without Everett, the Sooners will lean on Joshua Bates, Josh Aisosa and Geirean Hatchett to log playing time at center, Venables said.